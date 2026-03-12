Postgame RAV4: Flyers Conquer Capitals, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals, 4-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

Young Washington forward Ryan Leonard (13th goal of the season) opened the scoring with a mid first period power play goal. The period was otherwise evenly played.

Early in the second period, Travis Konecny (24th) tied the score at 1-1. Later, Owen Tippett and Trevor Zegras (22nd goal) worked a give and go from the redline in and took a 2-1 lead.

During a third period 4-on-4, Jamie Drysdale (7th) opened a 3-1 edge. Tippett (21st) added a late empty net goal for added insurance.

Samuel Ersson stopped 21 of 22 shots to earn the win. In a losing cause, Logan Thompson made 19 saves on 22 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Ersson padded aside a right circle shot from Justin Sourdif for the first save of the game. At 2:29, Ersson tracked and held a point shot from Timothy Liljegren. Washington won the ensuing faceoff. Ersson denied a shot from Dylan Strome between the circles.

At 3:00, Thompson saved a Travis Sanheim shot out of play for his first stop.

Tippett created the game's first power play at 4:16. Speed into the Washington zone in transition, Tippett was held by Liljegren as he drove toward the net. Philly failed to capitalize on the 5-on-4.

Trevor Zegras took a hooking penalty at the defensive blueline at the 9:03 mark. Rasmus Ristolainen blocked a shot from Alex Ovechkin. However, at the 9:51 mark, Leonard cut in from the boards and fired home a shot for a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Ovechkin and Pierre-Luc Dubois. It was the fourth goal the Flyers allowed in their last five PK opportunities.

Jake Chychrun hooked Zegras at 11:57 as Zegras attempted to retrieve a turnover that came out near the Caps' blueline. Trevor Van Riemsdyk blocked a shot in the slot. Alex Bump fired a flat angle shot at the net. The penalty expired.

There was a scrum after the whistle at 14:03. Nikita Grebenkin and Brandon Duhaime received offsetting roughing minors. The teams skated at 4-on-4. With 49 seconds left, Ristolainen got his foot caught up with Rasmus Sandin and received a tripping penalty. Philly killed off the 4-on-3 and 5-on-4.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Capitals 7

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Capitals 9

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Konecny knotted the game at 4:23. Taking a cross-ice pass on the right wing, Konecny's shot from the dot found the net on the blocker side. The assists went to Sanheim and Bump.