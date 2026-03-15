Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall in Shootout

Vladar made a very tough save on Sean Monahan to keep the score tied.
At 14:13, Denver Barkey skated in to forecheck in deep. Marchenko hit him from behind into the wall. Initially ruled a major, the call was reduced to a boarding minor upon review. The Flyers had OK possession time but passed up their best shot opportunity of the two minutes.
Matvei Michkov and Adam Fantilli jostled and the buzzer. Nothing escalated.
High danger chances were 7-5 Columbus for the period. Dvorak won four of six faceoffs for Philly.Additionally, Philly blocked seven shots.
Shots: Flyers 6 - Blue Jackets 13
Faceoffs: Flyers 12 - Blue Jackets 10
SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS
Dvorak fed Konecny near the right post for a scoring chance on the period's second shift. At 2:33, Ristolainen did a good job at boxing out in front of the net to give Vladar a clear view of a point shot.
Zegras started a near tic-tac-toe play. Greaves denied Tippett at the doorstep on Philly's second shot on net of the period. Through 9:11, shots were 4-2 Columbus.
Carl Grundstrom delivered a hit on Severson behind the net. Immediately, at 12:18, he had to fight Severson. The penalties evened out and manpower stayed the same. Fantilli appeared to be the instigator but got a roughing minor instead. Grundstrom got a boarding minor on top of the matching fighting majors.
Luke Glendening was denied on a partial breakaway chance off a Nikita Grebenkin lead pass. Philly went to the power play at 17:38 on a Cole Sillinger crosscheck on Grebenkin.
With two seconds left in the penalty, Columbus went after Barkey for a hit on Severson behind the net. Severson received a cross-checking double minor at 19:35. The Flyers won the draw. With 4.8 seconds left in the period, Konecny fired a shot on goal from the top of the right circle. Zegras attempted to tip the puck but was unable.
Philly took 3:36 of carryover power play time into the third period.
Shots: Flyers 4 (11 overall) - Blue Jackets 9 (21 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 7 (19 overall) - Blue Jackets 13 (23 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
The Flyers generated one flurry -- and nothing else thereafter -- on the 3:36 of carryover power play time. The score remained tied at 1-1.
Ristolainen took a tripping minor at 7:29. Dvorak made an important defensive zone clear. Sanheim broke up a play down low. The Flyers goalie made a glove side pick on Ivan Provorov.
Noah Cates prevented a goal -- and didn't take a penalty -- on a very dangerous sequence near the Philly net. Through 13:30, shots on goal were 5-2 Flyers. At 14:31, Vladar made a clean save despite getting bumped.
At 15:30, the Flyers recovered from a Konecny turnover.
Shots: Flyers 6 (17 overall) - Blue Jackets 10 (31 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (27 overall) - Blue Jackets 11 (33 overall)
OVERTIME SYNOPSIS
Zegras and Michkov had a 2-on-1 rush chance in the final half minute. They were unable to connect. Ristolainen missed a potential buzzer beater. Neither team had an official shot on goal.
SHOOTOUT SYNOPSIS
* 1st round: Greaves stopped Michkov at the left post. Johnson hit Vladar in the chest.
* 2nd round: Greaves denied Zegras' backhander. Vladar denied Fantilli
* 3rd round: Greaves made a glove save on Konecny. Marchenko ended the shoothand with a backhand goal.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -Trevor Zegras- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom - Sean Hathaway- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Play from ahead
The Flyers found themselves trailing first once again but soon found a way to get the match knotted.
2. Tippett on a tear
Through two periods, Owen Tippett had a couple of scoring chances but only one shot on goal in six attempts (four got blocked, one missed the net). Through regulation (19:18 TOI), he had two shots on goal on seven attempts.
3. Special teams
A pivotal juncture of the game: Philadelphia's extensive power play time late in the second period into the start of the third period. They were unable to turn it into a go-ahead goal.