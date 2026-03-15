Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall in Shootout

The Philadelphia Flyers lost via shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1 (1-0), at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The intensity and nastiness ratcheted up as the game progressed.

Kirill Marchenko (25th goal of the season, 100th career NHL tally) gave Columbus a 1-0 lead early in the first period. In the middle stages of the period, an Alex Bump deflection goal (2nd) knotted the score.

After allowing a lot of scoring chances in the first period, the checking tightened in a feisty middle frame. Neither team could score but Philly had extended carryover power play time heading into the second period.

The Flyers failed to turn the power play into a goal. They ended up going to sudden death.

Dan Vladar stopped 29 of 30 shots through 65 minutes. Jet Greaves denied 18 of 19. Kirill Marchenko notched the lone shootout goal for either team.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On the game's second shift, Nikita Grebenkin tipped a dangerous shot 10 feet from net. The puck stayed out.

Vladar made an excellent initial save on a scoring chance and then Kent Johnson hit the post. At the other end, Travis Konecny made a cross-seam pass to Christian Dvorak. Greaves made the save on the 15-foot scoring chance at 3:51.

Konecny went down near the net Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 4:21 during the ongoing scramble. Marchenko got the goal, assisted by Adam Fantilli and Damon Severson.

Columbus continued to push. Through 10 minutes, shots were 10-5 Blue Jackets.

With Bump screening in front, the Flyers tied the game as the rookie deflected an Andrae shot off the net's back bar and out. After a video review, the initial no-goal ruling on the ice was reversed. Time of the goal was 10:23. The assists went to Andrae and Dvorak.