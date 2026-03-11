Flyers Sign Noah Powell to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Noah Powell to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Powell will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Powell, 21 (2/2/2005), was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last two years (2024-25).

This year, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward is playing in his first full collegiate season with Arizona State University (NCAA) where he has recorded seven goals, five assists, and 12 points through 34 games.

In 2024-25, Powell split time between the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Ohio State University (NCAA). He registered 22 points (9g-13a) in 28 OHL games to go along with five points (2g-3a) in 17 games at the collegiate level.

Prior to his collegiate experience, the Northbrook, Illinois native played two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2022-24. In his second season (2023-24), he led the league with 43 goals and ranked fifth in points (74). Over the two seasons, he totaled 93 points (51g-42a) in 114 USHL games.

