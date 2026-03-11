Flyers Sign Noah Powell to Entry-Level Contract

Fifth round pick in 2024 inks deal set to begin for 2026-2027 season.

-2568x1444 (20)
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Noah Powell to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Powell will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Powell, 21 (2/2/2005), was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last two years (2024-25).

This year, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward is playing in his first full collegiate season with Arizona State University (NCAA) where he has recorded seven goals, five assists, and 12 points through 34 games.

In 2024-25, Powell split time between the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Ohio State University (NCAA). He registered 22 points (9g-13a) in 28 OHL games to go along with five points (2g-3a) in 17 games at the collegiate level.

Prior to his collegiate experience, the Northbrook, Illinois native played two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2022-24. In his second season (2023-24), he led the league with 43 goals and ranked fifth in points (74). Over the two seasons, he totaled 93 points (51g-42a) in 114 USHL games.

The Flyers host the Washington Capitals tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on TNT and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.

News Feed

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers

Postgame RAV4: Young Players Star in Win over Penguins

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Penguins

Flyers Claim Luke Glendening off Waivers from New Jersey

Flyers Acquire 2027 Conditional 7th Round Pick from Carolina in Exchange for Nicolas Deslauriers

Flyers Acquire Defenseman David Jiricek from Minnesota in Exchange for Bobby Brink

Flyers Acquire Brett Harrison & Jackson Edward from Boston in Exchange for Alexis Gendron & Massimo Rizzo

Friday Forecheck: Stretch Drive Looms

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Blanked By Utah

Flyers Sign Garrett Wilson to a Two-Way NHL Contract

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Mammoth

Flyers Hire Daniel Bove as Vice President, Athlete Performance & Wellness

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil newly renovated Philadelphia home

Flyers Alumni Celebrate Old-Time Hockey with Fans

Briere says Flyers won't look for rentals as Trade Deadline approaches

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Get Two Vital Points in Toronto

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs