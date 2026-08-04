Summer Showcase Wrapup: Productive Week for Flyers Prospects

Five Flyers prospects participated in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase tournament in Windsor, Ontario. The non-medal evaluation series concluded on Saturday.

Carter Amico (D, USA): Just as he did at the Flyers’ Development Camp, the 2025 second-round pick jumped out with his combination of size, exceptional mobility, and competitive presence. He’s not known for his offensive game, but Amico even had a strong tourney with the puck on his stick. He did not seem to be ready for NCAA hockey early last season. Fortunately, that no longer seems to be the case.

Jack Nesbitt (C, Canada): Nesbitt was one of very few bright spots for Canada in Saturday’s 7-2 blowout loss to Team USA. He did not record a point but won most of his puck battles and created positive plays for his team. Correspondingly, he took Player of the Game honors for the Canada side. Meanwhile, he played in two of Canada’s three games.

Jack Murtagh (W, USA): The 2025 second-round pick had two strong games at the tourney, including a three-point (1g, 2a) performance in his opening game.

Brek Liske (D, Canada): The 2026 second-round pick dressed in two of Canada’s three games. In Canada’s tournament opener last Wednesday—a 5-3 loss to Sweden—Liske was paired with Calgary Flames first-round selection Carson Carels. He did not dress in the finale against USA. Liske is a long shot for the 2026-27 World Junior Championship but can continue to build his case in upcoming months for this or next year. He has a fighting chance for 2027-28.

Max Laatikainen (Finland): The 2026 seventh-round selection dressed in all five games that Finland played. He notched one assist. Meanwhile, the blue liner earned significant responsibilities throughout the week. Laatikainen frequently skated on Finland’s top defense pair and logging ice time at the point during power plays.