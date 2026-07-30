Flyers and Flyers Charities Release 2025-26 Community Impact Report

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities released the 2025-26 Community Impact Report, showcasing the meaningful ways the organization continues to create a lasting impact beyond the ice and strengthen communities across the region through fundraising and initiatives that grow the game of hockey and support local families affected by cancer.
“The impact highlighted in this year’s Community Impact Report is a direct reflection of the incredible passion and generosity of our fans, partners, and the entire Flyers community,” said Blair Listino, President of the Flyers Charities Board and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Their support has helped us expand access to hockey, invest in meaningful community programs, and provide critical resources to those who need them most. Together, we’ve created opportunities for more young people and families to thrive, and we’re proud of the lasting impact we’ve made across our community.”