Flyers and Flyers Charities Release 2025-26 Community Impact Report

Looking ahead, Flyers Charities remains dedicated to advancing its mission and deepening its impact throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Fueled by the support of the community during the team's run to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Flyers Charities continued its fundraising efforts beyond the regular season, generating more than $700,000 during the postseason and providing supplemental funding to 15 season-long nonprofit partners.

As the organization continues to invest in local communities, applications are now open for the 2026-27 Flyers Charities Grant Program. The program’s mission is to support the community by funding non-profit organizations located in the Greater Philadelphia region whose work aligns with Flyers Charities’ mission and one of its below key giving pillars:

Cancer Outreach and Awareness: Programs and initiatives that support cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment for pediatric and adult cancer patients and their families.

Programs and initiatives that support cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment for pediatric and adult cancer patients and their families. Growing the Sport of Hockey: Programs and initiatives that support the growth of the sport of hockey to new and diverse participants and audiences.

Eligible nonprofit organizations serving the Greater Philadelphia region whose programs support one or both of the giving pillars above are invited to apply. Applications can be found at FlyersCharities.com and will remain open through September 30.