Prospect Pipeline: Summer Showcase Update

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase got underway this past weekend in Windsor, Ontario. Although there are no medals at stake at the Summer Showcase, players who put their best foot forward in the preparation series greatly help their chances at an eventual World Junior Championship roster spot.

As per usual, the 2025 Showcase features teams representing the USA (USA Blue and USA White), Canada, Sweden and Finland. During the latter portion of the tourney, USA Blue/White squads consolidate into a single Team USA lineup.

This year, the Flyers have five participating prospects in the evaluation tournament: two for Team USA, two for Team Canada, and one for Team Finland.

Team Canada has 2025 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt and 2026 second-round selection Brek Liske. Team USA White features 2025 second-round picks Carter Amico and Jack Murtagh. Meanwhile, 2026 seventh-round pick Max Laatikainen plays for Team Finland. In terms of positional breakdown, there are three defense prospects (Amico, Liske, Laatikainen), once center (Nesbitt) and one forward swingman (Murtagh, who primarily plays wing).

During the split squad phase, USA White lost to Finland but defeated Sweden. USA Blue beat both the Finns and Swedes. On Wednesday, the combined Team USA roster plays Finland, while Canada is in action for the first time to play Sweden.

On Thursday, the schedule reverses: USA vs. Sweden and Canada against Finland. Saturday, the last day of the tourney, is the traditional rivalry finale: Sweden against Finland and USA against Canada.

For Flyers fans, the most noteworthy development in the tournament to date came in USA White's 6-4 victory over Sweden on Monday. Murtagh led the way with a three-point performance (one goal, two assists). Normally a defensive defenseman, Amico opened the scoring with a first-period deflection goal.