Parent remembered as ‘champion of life’ at Flyers ceremony

PHILADELPHIA -- Bernie Parent was remembered for his Hall of Fame career on the ice and lasting legacy off of it during a celebration of life at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday.

The legendary goalie and two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Philadelphia Flyers died Sept. 21 at age 80.

"The world will remember Bernie Parent as a Hall of Fame hockey player, a Stanley Cup champion," said Scott Tharp, president of Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education, an organization Parent was heavily involved with. "But those who remember him well will remember Bernie as a Hall of Fame human being, a champion of life."

About 2,000 people attended the event, including family, friends and former teammates.

"When you win two Stanley Cups, it takes the best that everybody on that team can give," said Bobby Clarke, the captain of the Flyers’ championship teams in 1974 and 1975. "It just so happened that Bernie's best was better than the rest of our best, and we got two Stanley Cups because of Bernie."

Parent was selected by the Flyers in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft and played 10 of his 13 NHL seasons in Philadelphia.

He's second in Flyers history goalies in games played (486; behind Ron Hextall, 489) and wins (231; behind Hextall, 240), and first with 50 shutouts. He also won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL in 1974 and 1975.

Parent was part of the inaugural Flyers Hall of Fame class in 1988, and in 1979 his No. 1 became the first to be retired by the team.

"Bernie was a titan of our franchise," Flyers chairman Dan Hilferty said. "For many he was the quintessential Philadelphia Flyer. You can't tell the story of the Flyers without talking at length about Bernie Parent.

"Bernie's number hangs in our rafters and his DNA is etched into the very DNA of our franchise. ... His legacy will forever be stitched into the fabric of this franchise, and his spirit will always be with us."