Postgame RAV4: Flyers Get Two Vital Points in Toronto

The Philadelphia Flyers outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 (2-1) shootout victory at Scotiabank Arena on Monday evening. A two-point game from Noah Cates and strong goaltending from Dan Vladar led the way.

The Flyers (28-21-11) have won three consecutive times. They are five points (four standings points plus a tiebreaker disadvantage) behind the Boston Bruins for a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference .Boston holds one game in hand.

Philly and Toronto traded off one goal apiece in the first period. Dakota Joshua (7th goal of the season) opened the scoring. Christian Dvorak (PPG, 13th) got it back late in the frame.

There was no scoring in the second period. Toronto had the better of the playoff overall. Both clubs got away with some ragged play.

In the third period, Cates (12th) put the Flyers on top. However, they were unable to nail down the regulation win. William Nylander (PPG, 20th) forced OT with a 5-on-4 goal with 2:30 left to play.

After a scoreless overtime, the game came down to a shootout. Vladar stopped two of three attempts. Successful attempts from Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras secured a vital bonus point for Philadelphia.

Vladar stopped 29 of 31 shots in regulation and overtime. Former Flyers netminder Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves on 25 shots, before yielding two goals on three shootout attempts.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

At 3:14 of the first period, Rasmus Ristolainen stepped out from behind the Toronto net for the game's first scoring chance. At 3:36, Easton Cowan tripped RIstolainen deep in Flyers' territory. Philly went to the game's first power play but could no convert.

Through seven minutes, shots on goal were 6-3 Flyers.

Philly went back to the power play at 12:01. Nicolas Roy went off for interference with Bobby Brink high in the Toronto zone. Brink had a shot from the mid center slot. The power play ended at 13:00 via a too-many-men on the ice penalty against the Flyers. Toronto had a flurry of shot attempts near the end of the abbreviated power play.

At 15:22, Toronto opened a 1-0 lead. Nick Seeler turned over a puck behind the net. Johnson fired a shot through an attempted block by Sean Couturier. The pack went past a screened Vladar. The one assist went to Matias Macceilli.

Philly had an odd-man rush. At Brandon Carlo grabbed hold of Zegras for a penalty. The Flyers went to their third power play of the period. This time, the Flyers cashed in at 18:38. Denver Barkey faked a shot and sent a pass to Noah Cates. Dvorak scored in a scramble to tie the game. Cates and Barkey earned the assists at 16:47.