Flyers Alumni Celebrate Old-Time Hockey with Fans

The ever-popular Friday Night Fights event held each March by the Flyers Alumni returns on March 6, 2026, at 2100 Arena in South Philadelphia. The yearly dinner event and speakers series brings hockey fans together with some of the NHL's most notable tough guys of the recent past and yesteryear in a celebration of old-time hockey. Every year, Friday Night Fights features a different cast of notable Flyers tough guys and some of their top rivals from their playing days.

Past speaker events have featured the likes of Dave "the Hammer" Schultz and Bruins legend Terry O'Reilly -- fierce rivals in their playing days turned good friends in retirement -- Dave Brown paired with Stu Grimson, a reunion of "Bruise Brothers" Brown with old friend and teammate Daryl Stanley, 2000s tough guys Todd Fedoruk and Brian McGrattan plus many more.

This year, the lineup features the return to Philadelphia of late 1970s to early 1980s defenseman Behn Wilson; one of the strongest and orneriest blueliners in Flyers team history. Big Behn chose longtime rival Willi Plett, with whom he dropped the gloves many times during his career, as the fellow speaker for his segment of the 2026 event.

Meanwhile, by popular demand, this year's event features the return of Matthew Barnaby for his fourth speaking engagement at Friday Night Fights. Never at a loss for words or colorful stories, Barnaby annually steals the show. Last year, he told a hilarious story about his Tampa Bay Lightning debut playing for John Tortorella. Barnaby is paired on stage with Ian Laperriere this year.

Another segment this year will feature returning speaker Donald Brashear paired with Georges Laraque. The two had some epic battles in the early 2000s. There will also be a special feature with Flyers Hall of Famer Joe Watson recounting how the Broad Street Bullies were born from their early clashes with the Plager brothers, Noel Picard and the St. Louis Blues.

The event emcees once again this year including hockey historian Liam Maguire, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Broad Street Bullies alum Bill Clement, and enduring Flyers fan favorite Steve Coates. Each year, there are always Flyers Alumni in the audience to reminisce with their old friends and foes and to mingle with fans.

Every year, Friday Night Fights features an open-bar cocktail hour with butlered hors d’oeuvres and an open table with a wide variety of appetizers, salads, and more. That is followed by a sumptuous dinner buffet. Finally, later in the evening, there is a stocked dessert table before the final speaker segment of the night. The fully catered event is done in cooperation with Bacio Kitchen & Catering of Palmyra, New Jersey.

