Flyers Hire Daniel Bove as Vice President, Athlete Performance & Wellness

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the organization has hired Daniel Bove as the Vice President, Athlete Performance and Wellness, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

In this role, Bove will collaborate across multiple departments, including analytics, to develop individualized, comprehensive performance, health, and wellness plans while working closely with the team's doctors and medical staff at Penn Medicine. With his experience leading integrated performance teams and implementing structure, Bove's organization-wide systems aligns with the club’s commitment to give players the best care and competitive advantage in professional sports.

“Daniel brings a wealth of experience integrating sports science, performance, and technology at the highest level,” said Briere. “Throughout his career, his focus has been to align several key departments, including strength & conditioning, medical and player development with a clear, strategic vision to drive performance at every level for our players. His leadership and forward-thinking approach will strengthen how we support our players both on and off the ice. We’re excited to welcome him and his family back to Philadelphia and are confident he will be an important asset to our organization.”

"First and foremost, I've been a Philly sports fan since I was a kid and it's been a dream of mine to make it back," said Bove. "I've always admired the attributes that make up a hockey player, paired with the grit and grind of the sport, and I look forward to joining this highly respected staff and first-class organization. My biggest priority is to develop that potential and help put our players in the best possible position to perform at the highest level on and off the ice."

Bove joins the organization with 10 years of NBA experience. Most recently he served as Vice President of High Performance for the New Orleans Pelicans. In that role, he connected performance preparation with long-term player growth, guiding the alignment of sports science, strength and conditioning, and motor skill development. He also designed and implemented the team’s athlete management system, embedding advanced strategies and technology into everyday operations to optimize player health and overall performance.

Prior to his time in New Orleans, Bove served as Director of Performance for the Phoenix Suns from 2018–20 after previously holding the role of Sports Scientist/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach from 2016–18 with the Atlanta Hawks.

Bove’s hiring represents the latest step in the organization’s modern approach to support players in all aspects of the game and lifestyle. The Flyers continue to expand their training resources at the Flyers Training Center, and strengthen their analytics and player development infrastructure with additional coaches and support staff.

A native of Philadelphia, Bove returns to his hometown. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and a Master of Science in Exercise Science from the University of South Florida, where he also served as a graduate assistant and Performance Laboratory Supervisor. He is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and corrective exercise specialist (CES). Additionally, Bove is the author of The Quadrant System: Navigating Stress in Team Sport and Takeoff: A Visual Guide to Training and Monitoring Lower Body Power.