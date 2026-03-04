Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil newly renovated Philadelphia home

Partnership including local hospital, nonprofit aids family dealing with pediatric cancer

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Ethan Ruiz really had one request when he was asked what his dream bedroom would look like.

"Dr. Doom green," the 19-year-old said.

Ruiz, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2024, got his wish and a lot more thanks to Building Hope for Kids, a partnership that includes Flyers Charities, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, and Michael's Way, a Philadelphia-area nonprofit that supports the lives of children dealing with pediatric cancer.

Construction began the first week of January, and Ruiz and his mother, Mayra Carrer, got their first look at the two-story row home Tuesday, which was rebuilt from the frame out.

It includes a brand-new living room and kitchen on the first floor, an upstairs living space fully dedicated to Carrer, and a basement turned into an apartment for Ethan that includes his bedroom, a bathroom, a gaming area and a fully furnished home gym.

Fastrack Construction oversaw the rebuilding, but the wives and girlfriends of Flyers players, coaches and executives were in charge of the design.

For Ruiz's new living quarters, Alex Sanheim, wife of defenseman Travis Sanheim, was part of that effort.

"We didn't get a lot of direction other than he wanted it to be moody, and he loves gaming, so we kind of tried to tie all that in together," she said. "He gave us a couple posters to pick from. And other than that, it was just kind of working with what we thought would be the palate. And I think we seemed to nail it pretty well. It was just moody and green and black and gaming. So I feel like it all tied together really well."

Ruiz was overwhelmed when he saw the finished product.

"They understood the assignment completely," he said. "Sending them links to designs that I like, and coming in and seeing those designs up there, it feels like not something they did out of obligation, but out of pure love and appreciation and wanting to do good for the community."

Among those helping with Carrer's upstairs area was Flyers Charities board chair and Flyers alternate governor Blair Listino, as well as Joan Hilferty, wife of Flyers chairman Dan Hilferty, and Misha Briere, wife of general manager Daniel Briere.

"They're from Puerto Rico originally, so we tried to incorporate some of that," Listino said. "We tried to bring the outdoors in, because she loves plants and nature. She was very emotional."

The design of the new kitchen, which includes a cushioned eating area, and the living room, was overseen by Alex Sanheim, Laurence Couturier (Sean Couturier), Karly Konecny (Travis Konecny), Hailey St. Mary (Nick Seeler) and Brooke Juulsen (Noah Juulsen), as well as Bonnie Dillabaugh (goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh) and Dana Flahr (assistant GM Brent Flahr).

Several of the players and executives joined their wives and girlfriends for the home reveal despite playing at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and practicing Tuesday.

"She's been putting in countless hours, 10- and 12-hour days over here, making sure that it's finished in time," Travis Sanheim said. "Just really proud of her and what she's done to get this space the way that it looks.

"To see the family's face as they walk in, it was super exciting and I'm proud to be a part of it. All the credit goes to her and what she was able to do, and the rest of the wives and Flyers Charities for making this happen."

Carrer said she left Puerto Rico around age 8 and bought her home when she was 21. Now 49, and a single mother helping her son navigate cancer treatment, she was overwhelmed by her now-new home.

"Just to see the kindness, the time, the details," she said. "You don't expect things like this to happen. A year and a half ago when he got his diagnosis, I couldn't even think straight. When the social worker first came up to me, Robin asked me, 'What do you need?' I was like, blank. I'm like, I've never asked for help. So just to have so many people that I've never met before want to help, and just do it with a good heart, I'm overwhelmed.

"I've always wanted to do repairs, but I don't think I even could have imagined some of the repairs. I couldn't have thought that up. It exceeded my expectation."

