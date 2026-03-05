Flyers Sign Garrett Wilson to a Two-Way NHL Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Wilson has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Wilson, 34 (3/16/91), has played parts of the last six seasons with the Phantoms (2020-26) and has served as captain for the past three seasons (2023-26) after serving as an alternate captain for the previous three seasons (2020-23). During his time with Lehigh Valley, he has recorded 62 goals and 86 assists for 148 points in 338 games. In 2022-23, Wilson recorded a career-high season with 18 goals and 43 points, ranking fourth on the team in both categories. He also led the AHL with 195 penalty minutes that season.

Wilson currently has 16 points (4g-12a) in 51 games with Lehigh Valley this season and has only missed one game.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound forward has appeared in parts of 15 seasons and 751 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage (2011-15), Portland Pirates (2015-16), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2016-19), Toronto Marlies (2019-20), and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has recorded 156 goals and 197 assists for 353 points in the league.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Wilson was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 84 NHL games with the Florida Panthers (2013-16) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2018-19), recording eight points (2g-6a).