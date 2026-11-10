Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hold Off Vancouver

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1, at Rogers Arena on Monday night. The Flyers controlled the first half of the game and then held on narrowly the rest of the way to survive a severe scare.

The Flyers started and finished strong in the first period. Scoring his first goal as a Flyer, Michael Bunting (1st of the season) gave the Flyers an early 1-0 lead. Late in the period, Philly had several excellent scoring chances but remained ahead, 1-0. In between, there was a long low-event stretch. Philly went without a shot on net for nearly a 10-minute stretch before they made their next push.

In the second period, Travis Konecny (PPG, 2nd) built a 2-0 lead off a Matvei Michkov setup. Philadelphia dominated puck possession and lacked nothing for quality looks at the net through 40 minutes. However, they missed the net on 14 shots and had 17 blocked.

The third period saw a quick Flyers goal by Tyson Foerster disallowed on an offside challenge. Vancouver gained a lot of momentum. A Jonathan Lekkerimaki goal (PPG, 7th) cut the gap to 2-1.

Finally, a Travis Sanheim goal (ENG, 2nd) gave Philly some vital insurance.

Joseph Woll stopped 18 of 19 shots to get the victory. Levi Merilainen turned away 14 of 16 shots.

1ST PERIOD

Matvei Michkov created a scoring chance on the game's first shift.

The Flyers worked the puck out of their defensive zone and Christian Dvorak kept taking the puck north in the Vancouver end. The puck went to Bunting, who beat Merilainen low to the glove side at 2:03. Dvorak initially earned the line helper. After the period, Nick Seeler was awarded a secondary assist.