RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Flames

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers' (4-10-4) are in Alberta on Sunday to take on Ryan Huska's Calgary Flames (7-9-1). This is the first of two meetings between the interconference teams.

Game time at the Saddledome is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers have had two days off to recover from a 3-2 regulation road loss in the first match of the current five-game road trip. The Flyers took a 2-1 lead well into the third period against the New York Rangers. Philly then yielded two goals in the latter half of the frame to come away without a point.

In the process, the Flyers wasted two goals from unexpected sources -- defenseman Simon Benoit and checking forward Noel Acciari -- and a strong goaltending performance from Joseph Woll.

Meanwhile, the Flames are coming off a gut punch divisional loss of their own, On Friday at home against the Anaheim Ducks, the Flames built a 3-1 lead. By the third period, the Ducks drew even at 3-3. Finally, with 1:34 left in regulation, Cutter Gauthier put Anaheim ahead. An empty net goal made the game a 5-3 final.

Neither the Flyers nor the Flames can afford to let their guard down against one another. The Flyers have lost each their last four meetings -- and five of their last six -- against Calgary dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Sunday.

1. Flyers lineup shuffle

The front end of the process -- winning puck battles, skating to the high-danger areas, killing plays defensively -- has been pretty good for the Flyers in the last two games. However, the latter part -- putting the puck on net -- was a key factor on Tuesday.

Most notably, the Flyers reunited young wingers Matvei Mickhov (10 goals, 13 points) and Porter Martone (3g, 5a) at Saturday's practice. Their line was centered once again by Noah Cates (2g, 3a).

Christian Dvorak (3g, 4a) centered Tyson Foerster (3g, 2a) and Travis Konecny (1g, 4a in eight games) at Saturday's practice. Leading point getter Trevor Zegras (14 points) and Owen Tippett (1g, 1a in 12 games) were centered by rookie Cole Knuble (3g in eight games).

2. Power Play Goals

Both the Flyers and the Flames have shown noticeable improvement on the power play in recent weeks.

For the Flyers, moving Zegras to the left half boards has been a big help. Among Michov's 10 goals this season, five have come on the man advantage. He also owns one power play assist. Meanwhile, Martone has two power play goals plus a power play assist on a Denver Barkey tally.

Overall, the Flyers' power play ranks 27th at 16.4 percent. However, the pedestrian numbers are mostly a product of the first nine games of the season (7.7 percent). Since then,the team has posted a 24.1 percent success rate on the man advantage.

Calgary ranked 31st in the NHL last season, ahead of only the Flyers. This season, the Flames look like a different team when they get a power play.

The Flames improved to fourth leaguewide on the power play so far, clicking at a robust 30 percent. Young defenseman Zayne Parekh has made an impact from the point as well as in outletting the puck up the ice. He has five power play points (1 PPG, 4 PPA) to date this season.

3. Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett has dealt with multiple injuries and health issues since the latter part of the 2025-26 season. That has played directly into a slow start for the big speedy winger.

Tippett has seen reduced ice time in the three games he's played since returning from an upper body injury. Getting him back on his game would be a major help to the Flyers.

When he's rolling, Tippett is one Flyers player who creates his own offensive chances with his speed and ability to power the puck to the house.

On the Calgary side, keep an eye on Matt Coronato; their closest equivalent to Tippett's physical tools. Coronato has posted 14 points to date (3g, 11a).

4. Former Flyers; Farabee and Frost

Former Flyers winger Joel Farabee has quietly had one of his best all-around season starts in his NHL career to date. He leads the Flames with 16 points (6g, 10a) in 17 games.

Frost has tended to be a slow starter in his career. This season, he's off to a decent statistical start (4g, 12 points) but his non- power play work has room for a lot better consistency. Six of his 12 points and three of his four goals have come on the power play.