Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop 4-3 OT Outcome to Flames

In their final trip to the venerable Saddledome, the Philadelphia Flyers saw three separate leads slip away on Sunday evening. The Calgary Flames took a 4-3 overtime win. The Flyers 4-10-5 remain winless in games decided after regulation.

The Flyers played an uneven first period. Offensively, a Denver Barkey rebound goal (2nd) on a Sean Couturier shot pass was canceled out by Zayne Parekh snipe (2nd) from the dot.

Philly's play picked up considerably -- especially on the forecheck -- in the middle stanza. They eventually took a 3-2 lead to the second intermission.

In the second period, Noel Acciari (goals in back-to-back games, 3rd of the season). Defenseman Zach Whitecloud (1st) re-tied the score before Owen Tippett (PPG, 2nd) restored the edge.

The Flames pushed back again in the third period. Joel Farabee made it a 3-3 game on a shorthanded breakaway goal (SHG, 7th).

Matt Coronato (4th) netted the OT winner after Calgary never led in regulation.

Dan Vladar stopped 22 of 26 shots. Devin Cooley turned away 31 of 34 shots.

1ST PERIOD

Christian Dvorak and Tyson Foerster combined to ride Matt Coronato off the puck. On the next shift, ex-Flyer Joel Farabee fired a left circle shot on net. Former Calgary goalie Vladar snapped it out of the air.

Shots were 2-2 through 4:40.

Calgary hit aggressively -- five of the first eight credited hits. At the other end of the ice. Noel Acciari deflected a puck on bet. Cooley made the save.

Foerster cut in off the boards and snapped a shot at the net. Later in the shift, he put a puck on net off the rush. Shots were 4-2 Flyers.

Vladar and Jamie Drysdale miscommunicated on an indecisive puck exchange. No harm resulted. Owen Tippett landed a good hit along the defensive boards. On the next shift, Farabee fed Mikael Backlund for a Grade B scoring chance.

At 12:46, the Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead. Couturier and Zayne Parekh collided in the neutral zone. The Calgary defenseman went down. Philly continued the attack. In the offensive zone, Couturier shot for a rebound. The puck went to Barkey, who made no mistake. The second assist went to Drysdale.