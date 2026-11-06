Postgame RAV4: Late Flyers Lead Slips Away

The Philadelphia Flyers opened a five game road trip with a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Flyers took a 2-1 lead well into the third period but couldn't close out the win.

Philly remains winless this season against Metro Division opposition. This was New York's first comeback win of the season.

New York outskated the Flyers early in the first period. The Flyers made a mini-push in the latter minutes. Gabe Perreault (5th of the season) gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead for the frame's only goal.

The middle frame started out being a fairly low event affair. Then play picked up in both end zones.

Midway through the second period, Simon Benoit (1st of the season) snuck a point shot into the net through a screen. Shortly thereafter, Noel Acciari (2nd) gave the Flyers the lead.

In the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev (PPG, 5th) knotted the score at 2-2. Shortly therafter, Ty Kartye (5th) put the Rangers ahead, 3-2.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves on 27 shots. Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand stopped 25 of 27 shots.

1ST PERIOD

The Flyers nearly got gifted a golden scoring chance as the Rangers threw a weak pass into their own slot. One shift later, the Flyers generated a shot from Travis Konecny. At the other end, J.T. Miller and Eeli Tolvanen tested Woll.

At 4:39, the Rangers grabbed the first goal of the game. A high tip from Miller redirected the puck upstairs. The assists went to Marcus Pettersson and Ty Kartye. The sequence started with Oliver Bonk fanning on a clearing opportunity and Cam York slow to make the read on Miller near the hash marks. Shots were now 5-1 New York.

NOTE: After the period, the scoring was changed. The off-ice officials ruled that the puck double deflected. Perreault was credited with the goal, assisted by Miller and Pettersson.

Matvei Michkov, from his knees, won a battle and got the puck out high to Travis Sanheim.

Trevor Zegras had a great scoring chance in close at 8:24. Garand made his second save of the period.

The Flyers drew within 7-6 in shots but still trailed 1-0 at the 13-minute mark. Konecny sent his shot of the period on net.

Christian Dvorak won an offensive left circle faceoff cleanly. A Nick Seeler shot attempt got blocked.

Konecny turned the puck over in the defensive zone, Woll made a tremendous save to deny Kartye at the doorstep with about 4:20 left in the period.

With 2:33 left, Garand snapped an Owen Tippett shot out of the air.

The Flyers hemmed the Rangers in their defensive zone with a strong forecheck over the final minute of the period.

Shots: Flyers 9 -- Rangers 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 -- Rangers 6

2ND PERIOD

With a burst of speed, Knuble received a lead pass from Seeler and fired off a shot that tested Garand to the glove side. At the other end, Simon Benoit swept a loose puck to safety after the initial shot trickled past Woll.

The Flyers had their roughest shift since the midpoint of the first period. They had to go into "bend but don't break" mode. Finally, Bonk made a defensive stop and cleared the zone.

For the first time in his last 104 games, Benoit scored a goal. With Cates screening, Benoit's knucking point shot found the net to tie the score at 10:10. Tyson Foerster, who started the sequence with good forechecking work, drew the lone assist.