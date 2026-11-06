Flyers Friday Flashback: Propp's 300th Goal

The 2026-27 campaign marks the 60th season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey. Throughout the season, on every non-game Friday, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will feature memorable moments from team history.

In the history of the Flyers’ franchise, there have been seven players to score 300 or more regular season goals as a member of the team: Bill Barber (420 in 903 games), Brian Propp (369 in 790 games), Tim Kerr (363 in 601 games) Bobby Clarke (358 in 1,144 games), John LeClair (333 in 649 games), Rick MacLeish (328 in 741 games) and Reggie Leach (306 in 606 games).

On a leaguewide basis, spanning from Propp's rookie season of 1979-80 to his departure from the Flyers during the 1989-90 campaign, he ranked in scoring among all left wingers in the league. Only Michel Goulet -- narrowly -- outscored Propp. John Tonelli ranked third.

Falling just a bit short of the Flyers 300-Goal Club, due mainly to the number of games he missed, was Eric Lindros (290 in 486 games). Also shy of the mark are the likes of Simon Gagne (264 in 702 games), Rod Brind’Amour (235 in 633 games), Mark Recchi (232 in 602 games) and Rick Tocchet (232 in 621 games).

On November 1, 1987, Propp became the fifth member of the 300-Goal Club. Set up by Murray Craven, Propp scored a third period goal against the Los Angeles Kings’ Roland Melanson in a 4-1 Flyers win at the Spectrum. Propp celebrated with his signature “guffaw” hand gesture.

Although Propp never nailed down an elusive 50-goal or 100-point season as a Flyer, he had four seasons with 40 or more goals and achieved 90 or more points four times, including a pair of 97-point campaigns.