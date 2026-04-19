Postgame RAV4: Flyers Stymie Pens in Game One

At the midway point of the third period, Travis Sanheim (1st) restored the lead. In his first career NHL playoff game. Porter Martone (1st) restored the lead. Pittsburgh cut the deficit back to one goal on a Bryan Rust tally (1st). They couldn't find an equalizer.

Dan Vladar made 15 saves on 17 shots to earn the win in goal for the Flyers. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 of 20 shots

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Christian Dvorak hit the post on the game's first scoring chance. Rasmus Ristolainen was called for roughing Elmer Soderblom at 1:53. Egor Chinakhov missed the net on the Penguins' best look.

Through 5:28, shots on goal were 3-2 Flyers.

At 6:37, Tyson Foerster stole the puck from Kris Letang but got tripped as he put a backhand shot on net. The Flyers went to their first power play. Dvorak tipped a Konecny shot-pass on goal. With 18 seconds left, Dvorak put the puck in the net as he collided with Skinner. The goal was immediately disallowed as the contact came first.

With play back to even strength, Sean Couturier landed a reverse hit on Ryan Shea and then another hit on Chinakhov.

Owen Tippett pulled off a spin-o-rama move and narrowly missed beating Skinner up high.

At the other end, Sidney Crosby deliberately ripped off Jamie Drysdale's helmet. However, the penalties at 11:16 evened out: roughing on Crosby and interference on Drysdale. Two minutes of 4-on-4 play ensued.

Tippett had another scoring chance during the 4-on-4. The puck caught Skinner in the mask.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Penguins 5

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Penguins 9

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Zegras broke through and had a scoring chance. Skinner made the save. At the other end, Nick Seeler broke up a potential backdoor scoring opportunity Shortly thereafter, Noah Cates had a 2-on-1, electing to shoot.

Tippett delivered an open ice hit on Connor Dewar. Several shifts later, Couturier muscled his way in on Skinner. The goaltender made his 12th save.