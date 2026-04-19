Postgame RAV4: Flyers Stymie Pens in Game One

Pittsburgh pulled Skinner for an extra attacker. At 18:59. Sanheim goaded Crosby into offsetting minors after they exchanged slashes and crosschecks.
At 18:59, after Pittsburgh won an offensive zone faceoff, a shot bounced off York directly to Rust. Rust scored. Malkin and Karlsson got the assists.
The Flyers withstood one final push and skated off with the win. Vladar made one more save on Mantha.
Shots: Flyers 4 (20 overall) - Penguins 7 (17 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (20 overall) - Penguins 8 (29 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Tyson Foerster – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone
Denver Barkey– Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening – Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Youth vs. Experience
The Flyers got key contributions from both veterans and youngsters. The Pittsburgh old guard -- minus Crosby, who allowed himself to get frustrated -- supplied the modest offense for the Penguins on this night.
2. Between the Pipes
Dan Vladar didn't have many saves to make on this night, but he had some clutch saves. Meanwhile, when all was said and done, Martone's late short side goal on Skinner proved to be the statistical game winner.
3. Discipline and special teams
The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play, which created potential negative momentum. However, they were 2-for-2 on the PK and broke even on special teams for the night. In terms of undisciplined play, veterans Mantha and Crosby were both guilty on the Pens' side.
4. Neutral zone and puck possession
The Flyers worked their neutral zone 1-2-2 to near perfection for long stretches of the game. The first period was Philly's best puck possession period.