Postgame RAV4: Flyers Stymie Pens in Game One

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

post-4.18
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. Stout team defense and two goals from the Flyers' defense corps proved to be the deciding factors.

The Flyers played a strong first period. They out-chanced and out-hit (20 to 9) Pittsburgh. Philly also took away the middle of the ice and forced Pittsburgh into turnovers. However, the game went to intermission scoreless. The Flyers had a would-be goal disallowed. 

The second period was more evenly played. In the middle stages of the frame, Jamie Drysdale (1st of the playoffs) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead. Evgeni Malkin (1st) later tied the game.

At the midway point of the third period, Travis Sanheim (1st) restored the lead. In his first career NHL playoff game. Porter Martone (1st) restored the lead. Pittsburgh cut the deficit back to one goal on a Bryan Rust tally (1st). They couldn't find an equalizer.

Dan Vladar made 15 saves on 17 shots to earn the win in goal for the Flyers. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 of 20 shots

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Christian Dvorak hit the post on the game's first scoring chance. Rasmus Ristolainen was called for roughing Elmer Soderblom at 1:53. Egor Chinakhov missed the net on the Penguins' best look.

Through 5:28, shots on goal were 3-2 Flyers. 

At 6:37, Tyson Foerster stole the puck from Kris Letang but got tripped as he put a backhand shot on net. The Flyers went to their first power play. Dvorak tipped a Konecny shot-pass on goal. With 18 seconds left, Dvorak put the puck in the net as he collided with Skinner. The goal was immediately disallowed as the contact came first.

With play back to even strength, Sean Couturier  landed a reverse hit on Ryan Shea and then another hit on Chinakhov.

Owen Tippett pulled off a spin-o-rama move and narrowly missed beating Skinner up high.

At the other end, Sidney Crosby deliberately ripped off Jamie Drysdale's helmet. However, the penalties at 11:16 evened out: roughing on Crosby and interference on Drysdale. Two minutes of 4-on-4 play ensued.

Tippett had another scoring chance during the 4-on-4. The puck caught Skinner in the mask.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Penguins 5
Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Penguins 9 

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Zegras broke through and had a scoring chance. Skinner made the save. At the other end, Nick Seeler broke up a potential backdoor scoring opportunity Shortly thereafter, Noah Cates had a 2-on-1, electing to shoot. 

Tippett delivered an open ice hit on Connor Dewar. Several shifts later, Couturier muscled his way in on Skinner. The goaltender made his 12th save.

Tippett received a stretch pass and went in alone on Skinner. The netminder closed his pads in time.

At 9:19, Philly broke the deadlock. The Penguins got hemmed in their own zone. Finally, Drysdale skated into the right circle. With Denver Barkey at the net, the Barkey shot found the net between the goalie's pads. The assists went to Zegras and Barkey.

Travis Sanheim received an interference penalty on D-zone hit on Crosby at 10:38. Rickard Rakell hit Ristolainen well after a whistle with 1:03 left on the 5-on-4. No penalty was called.

At 15:41, Malkin scored from the circle past a screened Vladar under the pads to tie the game at 1-1. The assists went to Thomas Novak and Kris Letang. On the shift, the Cates line and Sanheim-Ristolainen pairing got caught out on a long defensive shift. Malkin stepped off the bench and scored.

Pittsburgh had extended offensive zone puck possession. It was short-circuited by Anthony Mantha ripping off Ristolainen's helmet and receiving a roughing penalty at 18:48.

Dvorak attempted a buzzer beater. The Flyers took 48 seconds of carryover power play time into the third period.

Shots: Flyers 6 (16 overall)  - Penguins 5 (10 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (12 overall) - Penguins 12 (21 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On the carryover power play, Dvorak snapped a shot on net. He lost the ensuing faceoff. The penalty expired.

Soderblom created a very dangerous scoring chance for himself. Vladar made the save.

Martone received a high stick to the face on the defensive boards at 3:48. Matha went off for the second time in the game. The Flyers did not do much with the gifted opportunity other than one potential backdoor play that did not connect.

Tippett had an excellent scoring chance. He fired just wide of the long side. On the next shift, Cates created a turnover but Barkey was stoned on a breakaway.

At exactly the 10:00 mark, after a great keep at the blueline by  Ristolainen. Sanheim moved around two defenders and scored from the center slot. The assists went to Ristolainen and Dvorak.

Vladar poke-checked a puck away to prevent a scoring chance for Pittsburgh. With 6:36 left, Vladar gloved down a shot from Crosby.

At 17:23, Martone showed both patience and a lethal shot. Seeing no lane to the net, he held onto the puck. He skated out to the top of the circle and rifled a short side goal over Skinner. Konecny drew the lone assist.

Pittsburgh pulled Skinner for an extra attacker. At 18:59. Sanheim goaded Crosby into offsetting minors after they exchanged slashes and crosschecks.

At 18:59, after Pittsburgh won an offensive zone faceoff, a shot bounced off York directly to Rust. Rust scored. Malkin and Karlsson got the assists.

The Flyers withstood one final push and skated off with the win. Vladar made one more save on Mantha.

Shots: Flyers 4 (20 overall)  - Penguins 7 (17 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (20 overall) - Penguins 8 (29 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Tyson Foerster – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone
Denver Barkey– Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov 

Luke Glendening – Sean Couturier --  Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Youth vs. Experience

The Flyers got key contributions from both veterans and youngsters. The Pittsburgh old guard -- minus Crosby, who allowed himself to get frustrated -- supplied the modest offense for the Penguins on this night.

2. Between the Pipes

Dan Vladar didn't have many saves to make on this night, but he had some clutch saves. Meanwhile, when all was said and done, Martone's late short side goal on Skinner proved to be the statistical game winner.

3. Discipline and special teams

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play, which created potential negative momentum. However, they were 2-for-2 on the PK and broke even on special teams for the night. In terms of undisciplined play, veterans Mantha and Crosby were both guilty on the Pens' side.

4. Neutral zone and puck possession

The Flyers worked their neutral zone 1-2-2 to near perfection for long stretches of the game. The first period was Philly's best puck possession period.

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