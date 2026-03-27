Postgame RAV4: Flyers Breeze Past Blackhawks

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday evening. Philly got balanced scoring with contributions from youngsters and veterans alike.

The Flyers got the fast start they needed. Alex Bump (3rd goal of the season) gave the Flyers a lead in the opening minute of the game. Philly doubled the lead shortly thereafter on a goal by captain Sean Couturier (9th).

Dever Barkey extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:14 of the second period. Connor Bedard (30th) cut into the Philly edge but Noah Cates (16th) quickly restored it. Christian Dvorak (15th) added additional insurance in the final minute.

No further scoring ensued in the third period.

Samuel Ersson earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 26 shots. Spencer Knight took the loss in net with five goals allowed on 41 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the PK.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Bump wasted no time putting the Flyers in the lead. Knight turned the puck over behind the net to Christian Dvorak. Bump had an open net and scored at the 48-second mark.