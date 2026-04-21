Postgame RAV4: Flyers Blank Penguins in Game 2

The Philadelphia Flyers shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-0, on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. The Flyers grabbed a two games to zero lead in the best-of-seven series.

Dan Vladar, who did not record a regular season shutout, blanked the Penguins on 27 shots. Porter Martone scored his second game winning goal in his second career Stanley Cup playoff game. Garnet Hathaway had a two-point game after posting just three points during the regular season.

Once again, the Flyers did a masterful checking job against the Penguins. Meanwhile, Philly blocked 23 shots and doled out 48 credited hits.

In the first period, the Flyers continued the stingy team defense they used to bottle up Pittsburgh in Game 1. Philly had to kill off three Pittsburgh power plays but limited the Penguins to two shots on net for the period.

The Flyers also out-hit Pittsburgh by a 28-15 margin led by four apiece from Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett. Philly blocked seven shots.

In the second period, the Penguins generated more attack but were mostly kept to the perimeter and had few second-chance opportunities. Subsequently, the Flyers broke through for goals by Porter Martone (2nd of the playoffs) and Garnet Hathaway (SHG, 1st).

In the third period, Luke Glendening (1st) closen out the scoring with an empty net goal.

In a losing cause, Pittsburgh's Stuart Skinner stopped 20 of 22 shots. Along the way, he stopped a two-man shorthanded breakaway and a third period penalty shot opportunity.

The Flyers had one line change from Game One. Noah Juulsen replaced Emil Andrae (day-to-day, upper body injury) in the lineup.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Egor Chinakhov fired an early shot attempt over the net. At the other end, Travis Sanheim put the game's first official shot on net. Porter Martone had the second shot with traffic in front.

The Flyers received the game's first power play at 8:22. Tyson Foerster accidentally high-sticked Connor Dewar. Saheim was tripped at 9:01 by Erik Karlsson. During the 4-on-4, Rasmus Ristolainen pulled the puck off the wall and cut across for a scoring chance. Tangling with Sidney Crosby, Ristolainen received the lone penalty (roughing) at 10:14. Philly killed the penalty.

The Flyers took another penalty -- Nick Seeler for roughing Noel Acciari -- at 13:18. They killed this one off, too.

Shots: Flyers 5 - Penguins 2

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Penguins 9

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Denver Barkey made a good backchecking play early in the period. Matvei Michkov had the first shot on goal.Skinner made the save.

Cam York, coming off a solid first period, created an offensive zone faceoff.

The Penguins were guilty of a too many men on the ice penalty called at 5:34. Skinner gloved a Martone shot from the circle to his right. Otherwise, the Flyers generated nothing of note.

At 8:03, Vladar stopped a perimeter shot from Evgeni Malkin off a Crosby drop pass. Vladar absorbed a Chinakhov shot from distance for a stoppage. The goalie then stopped a shot through traffic at 12:13.

The Flyers tweaked the lines a bit. They moved Denver Barkey to the Zegras line. Tyson Foerster moved to Noah Cates' line.

The Flyers' fourth line had a solid forechecking shift and it led to a goal on the next shift.

On a broken play, Martone got the Flyers on the board. Konecny attempted a shot. The puck bounced off the stick of Ryan Shea to the rookie, who stashed home a backhander. The assists went to Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak at 13:39.