Postgame 5: Second Period Surge Lifts Philly over Boston

The Flyers closed out the game with a solid third period.The Bruins were held to just three shots on goal.

Samuel Ersson went the distance in net for the Flyers. He stopped 13 of 14 shots. Jeremy Swayman was in goal for the Bruins, denying 22 of 25 shots.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Tyson Foerster

Wade Allison - Ryan Poehling - Bobby Brink

Cam York - Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula - Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning - Ronnie Attard

Samuel Ersson

[Cal Petersen]

POSTGAME 5

1. The Flyers established a quick territorial advantage in the first period, including a pair of power play opportunities with lengthy attack zone zone time. There were scoring chances for Travis Sanheim going to the net off a nice pass from Bobby Brink and a power play scoring .Philly had five of the game's first six shots on goal.

2. The Bruins started to assert themselves as the first period moved along, and started to spend more time on the attack. A Sean Coututier hooking penalty at 14:10 was converted into Geekie's power play goal. The Flyers went back to the power play with 2:58 left in the period as Zamula was hooked by Poitras on a zone exit. Philly was once again unable to capitalize, going to 0-for-3 on the power play. First period shots on goal were 6-5 in the Flyers' favor but 4-1 Bruins after Philly's quick start.

3.There was an undeniable dose of puck-luck involved on both plays bouncing just right for the Flyers on their two early second period goals but it was the self-made variety after initial good plays and with a pair of good finishes.

4. Brink moved up to Couturier's line at the start of the second period. He also slotted up on the first power play unit, swapping spots with Tyson Foerster. How much of it was planned going in and how much was an in-game adjustment is uncertain.

On Philly's fourth power play of the game, they had some bad puck luck on a puck Noah Cates couldn't get to settle.Second period shots were 9-5 in the Flyers' favor. Through two periods, the two teams had an even 50-50 split in faceoffs. The Bruins blocked six additional Flyers shots in the middle frame (14 in all through that point). Of course, what mattered most were the three pucks the Flyers put in the cash register to take a 3-1 lead to the third period.

5. The Flyers had three of the first four shots in goal in the third period. At 4:22, Cates was called for a holding the stick penalty. Through 16 minutes, shots for the third period were 8-2 Flyers as Boston's B-squad couldn't muster a push.