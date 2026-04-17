Flyers, NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBCSP to Host "Ignite the Orange Bus Tour Presented by Toyota on Monday, April 20

Bus will make stops throughout the day in Greater Philadelphia region to rally the city as the orange and black return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers, NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will host the “Ignite the Orange” Flyers playoff bus tour to rally fans around the orange and black as they make their highly-anticipated return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The bus, presented by Toyota, will make stops in Center City Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Media, and the Sports Complex. The bus tour’s final stop at Stateside Live! will lead directly into the Round 1, Game 2 watch party, and will feature live coverage from NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia. For more information, click here.

Each stop will feature appearances by Gritty, Flyers alumni, Flyers Ice Team, exclusive giveaways plus a chance to win tickets for Flyers home playoff games against Pittsburgh. Presenting partner Toyota will join the rally with giveaways at select stops.

“Toyota is proud to partner with the Flyers and to extend that commitment as the presenting partner of the 2026 Philadelphia Flyers Playoffs,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “This is an exciting time for the team and its fans, and the Flyers Playoff Big Bus Tour is a great way to bring that energy directly into communities across the region. The Tri-State Toyota Dealers are thrilled to help fuel the passion behind this playoff run and celebrate alongside Flyers fans.”

The Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Penguins on the road in Pittsburgh on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

WHAT:                   “Ignite the Orange” Flyers Bus Tour Presented by Toyota

WHO:                      Local fans, Gritty, Flyers Ice Team, Flyers Alumni

WHEN:                    Monday, April 20, 2026

WHERE:

12:00 p.m.

City Hall

1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA

2:00 p.m

King of Prussia Town Center

King of Prussia, PA

4:00 p.m

Veteran’s Square

Media, PA

6:00 p.m

Stateside Live!

1100 Pattison Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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