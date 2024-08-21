Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Philadelphia Flyers spent most of last season in position to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs before a 4-9-3 finish left them four points back of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

But with the bulk of that roster returning, plus one significant addition, the Flyers are confident they can reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

"I do believe our team's right there," forward Travis Konecny said. "We're going to work just as hard as we did last year. We're going to skate and continue to work on some of the young guys getting a little bit better and some of the older guys adding stuff to their game as well. I'm really excited to see where this team can go."

The player generating the most excitement is forward Matvei Michkov. The 19-year-old, selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 1, just days after having the final two seasons of his three-year contract in the Kontinental Hockey League terminated.

Michkov had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games for Sochi, the second-most points by a teenager in the KHL history (Kirill Kaprizov, 42 in 2016-17). He is expected to play a top-six role and on the first power play with Philadelphia.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said he and his staff are trying to keep the expectations at a manageable level.

"We don't see him as a savior," Briere said. "That's certainly not what we're putting on his shoulders. He's 19 years old, he's coming in to learn, to expand his game. We hope that the sky's the limit for him, but we're certainly not expecting him to be the savior of this team."

Michkov, however, doesn't seem to mind the high expectations.

"The main idea always is to win," Michkov said via translator July 24. "I'm here to help the team to win. Just to play my style and I'm here to win."

Philadelphia has done its part to put a support system around Michkov, including hiring an English-language tutor.

Briere also believes coach John Tortorella will provide another kind of support.

"'Torts’ is going to be good for Matvei," Briere said. "He's going to teach him how to be a pro. He's going to teach him how to compete, play hard, defend hard, but he also wants to see him be creative and be free and try to make some plays. I think it's going to work awesome between them."

Michkov's biggest impact will come on the offensive end. Philadelphia was 27th in the NHL in scoring last season (2.82 goals per game) and last on the power play (12.2 percent).