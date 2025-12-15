Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Another Shootout to Carolina

For the second straight evening, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes via shootout. On Sunday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, the Hurricanes prevailed 3-2 (1-0).

In a reversal from Saturday, this time the Flyers were the team that overcame a 2-0 deficit in regulation. The Flyers have had three straight games decided either in overtime or via shootout (0-0-3).

Carolina dominated much of the first period. Will Carrier (3rd goal of the season) provided the Hurricanes with the game's first goal. Taylor Hall (PPG, 7th) doubled the lead before Jamie Drysdale (3rd) scored on a late-period delayed penalty to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The second period was somewhat more evenly played, with a moderate edge to Carolina. There were no goals scored. Both goalies made some very good saves.

The Flyers came out very fast in the third period before Carolina made a push. Late in the period, with the net empty, Trevor Zegras (13th) tied the score and forced overtime. Sudden death was scoreless.

In the shootout, Andrei Svechnikov's second-round goal was the lone successful attempt for either team.

Dan Vladar made 31 saves on 33 shots before going 2-for-3 in the shootout. Winning goalie Brandon Bussi, now 11-1-0 on the season, stopped 24 of 26 shots. He was 3-for-3 in the shootout, benefiting from a Zegras shot that hit the post.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Vladar made a Roman Cechmanek style save off his mask for his first notable save of the game.

Noah Juulsen was penalized for a kneeing minor on Eric Robinson at 3:19. Vladar made a save in close on Sebastian Aho. Nick Seeler painfully blocked a shot off his foot but finished his shift.

At 5:44, Carrier scored a bar-down goal on a puck that bounced back to him. Carrier's shot found its way through some traffic and over Vladar's glove. Initially ruled as an unassisted goal, helpers were added after the period for Sean Walker and Jordan Staal.

After not getting a power play on Saturday, the Flyers went to the power play at 7:28. Jordan Martinook tripped Cam York in the Carolina end. Philly lost the first faceoff and had trouble getting an entry. When the Flyers got set up finally, Cates fired a shot on net with Bussi screened by Bobby Brink. An Owen TIppett turnover created a clearing play for Carolina. The penalty expired.

At 9:59, Philly went back to the power play. Logan Stankoven grabbed York with his free hand. This time, the Flyers won the first faceoff. Cates about from behind the net and made a play. Jalen Chatfied cleared the puck after an errant pass. Again, the Flyers had trouble gaining control in the Carolina end. Again, the power play expired with no quality opportunities for the Flyers.

Nikita Grebenkin got his glove in Alexander Nikishin's face, and received a roughing minor at the 15:00 mark. Carolina went to their second power play of the period. Fifty-three seconds into the 5-on-4, Hall deflected a Nikishin shot between Vladar's pads for a 2-0 lead. The second assist went to Jackson Blake.

Garnet Hathaway put a puck over the glass in the defensive zone for a delay of game penalty at 16:32. The puck was on its edge when Hathaway tried to clear it, and set it sailing over the glass. Vladar faced another deflected puck. This time he made the save. The Flyers killed the penalty successfully.

On a delayed penalty, Drysdale fired a shot off Carrier into the net through traffic at 19:07. The assist went to Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov.