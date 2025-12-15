Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Another Shootout to Carolina

For the second straight evening, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes via shootout.

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

For the second straight evening, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes via shootout. On Sunday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, the Hurricanes prevailed 3-2 (1-0).

In a reversal from Saturday, this time the Flyers were the team that overcame a 2-0 deficit in regulation. The Flyers have had three straight games decided either in overtime or via shootout (0-0-3).

Carolina dominated much of the first period. Will Carrier (3rd goal of the season) provided the Hurricanes with the game's first goal. Taylor Hall (PPG, 7th) doubled the lead before Jamie Drysdale (3rd) scored on a late-period delayed penalty to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The second period was somewhat more evenly played, with a moderate edge to Carolina. There were no goals scored. Both goalies made some very good saves.

The Flyers came out very fast in the third period before Carolina made a push. Late in the period, with the net empty, Trevor Zegras (13th) tied the score and forced overtime. Sudden death was scoreless.

In the shootout, Andrei Svechnikov's second-round goal was the lone successful attempt for either team.

Dan Vladar made 31 saves on 33 shots before going 2-for-3 in the shootout. Winning goalie Brandon Bussi, now 11-1-0 on the season, stopped 24 of 26 shots. He was 3-for-3 in the shootout, benefiting from a Zegras shot that hit the post.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Vladar made a Roman Cechmanek style save off his mask for his first notable save of the game.

Noah Juulsen was penalized for a kneeing minor on Eric Robinson at 3:19. Vladar made a save in close on Sebastian Aho. Nick Seeler painfully blocked a shot off his foot but finished his shift.

At 5:44, Carrier scored a bar-down goal on a puck that bounced back to him. Carrier's shot found its way through some traffic and over Vladar's glove. Initially ruled as an unassisted goal, helpers were added after the period for Sean Walker and Jordan Staal.

After not getting a power play on Saturday, the Flyers went to the power play at 7:28. Jordan Martinook tripped Cam York in the Carolina end. Philly lost the first faceoff and had trouble getting an entry. When the Flyers got set up finally, Cates fired a shot on net with Bussi screened by Bobby Brink. An Owen TIppett turnover created a clearing play for Carolina. The penalty expired.

At 9:59, Philly went back to the power play. Logan Stankoven grabbed York with his free hand. This time, the Flyers won the first faceoff. Cates about from behind the net and made a play. Jalen Chatfied cleared the puck after an errant pass. Again, the Flyers had trouble gaining control in the Carolina end. Again, the power play expired with no quality opportunities for the Flyers.

Nikita Grebenkin got his glove in Alexander Nikishin's face, and received a roughing minor at the 15:00 mark. Carolina went to their second power play of the period. Fifty-three seconds into the 5-on-4, Hall deflected a Nikishin shot between Vladar's pads for a 2-0 lead. The second assist went to Jackson Blake.

Garnet Hathaway put a puck over the glass in the defensive zone for a delay of game penalty at 16:32. The puck was on its edge when Hathaway tried to clear it, and set it sailing over the glass. Vladar faced another deflected puck. This time he made the save. The Flyers killed the penalty successfully.

On a delayed penalty, Drysdale fired a shot off Carrier into the net through traffic at 19:07. The assist went to Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov.

On the next shift, the Flyers nearly scored again but couldn't tuck the puck home.

Shots: Flyers 4 - Hurricanes 14
Faceoffs: Flyers 12 - Hurricanes 9

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers generated their best chance off the rush. Bussi made a very tough save on Christian Dvorak.

Through four minutes, shots on goal were even at 3-3.

Four-or-four play ensued for two minutes following coincidental roughing minors on Emil Andrae and Jackson Blake at 9:16. Sean Couturier turned over the puck and Carolina had a 3-on-1 counterattack. Vladar stepped up again to make a save on Stankoven.

Drysdale made a very good play to kill a developing chance for Carolina.

Zegras lost the puck on an entry attempt. Vladar denied K'Andre Miller on a breakaway. On the next shift, Nikita Grebenkin came up with a clutch block as Carolina pressured again.

Through 14 minutes, shots on goal were 8-5 Carolina. The Flyers did some line combination juggling.

Svechnikov took an offensive zone tripping penalty in the offensive zone near the boards against Hathaway with 3:30 left. The Flyers lost the first faceoff but Carolina failed to clear. Bussi made a save on Zegras. Philly missed two shots.

Drysdale was called for hooking at the blueline to prevent a 2-on-0 shorthanded rush at 17:38. Carolina did not score on their ensuing power play.

Through two periods, Carolina led in shot attempts 51-27. Carolina held a 13-7 edge in high-danger chances. Meanwhile, through two periods, Flyers forwards had a combined six shots on goal.

Shots: Flyers 7 (11 overall) - Hurricanes 9 (23 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (18 overall) - Hurricanes 14 (23 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers went to the power play after ex-Flyers defenseman Walker slashed the stick out of Couturier's hands at 1:46. Bussi kicked away a dangerous Zegras shot and stopped Cates in close. With 56 seconds left, the power play ended on a tripping minor on Cates.

Bussi gloved down a Juulsen point shot. The shot itself was routine but there was traffic nearby. Shots on goal were 6-0 Flyers as Philly continued to juggle line combos.

Carolina generated a shift that kept the Flyers hemmed in for more than a minute. Shots were now 7-4 Flyers but Philly had difficulty again advancing the puck past the red line.

The Flyers had a couple of one-and-done rushes but generated another shot on net. Through 12 minutes, shots on goal were 8-5 Flyers. However, there were no sustained offensive zone shifts since the early minutes of the frame.

Bussi made a stop on Dvorak. The Flyers pulled Vladar for a 6-on-5. At 18:08, Zegras scored a backdoor goal off a Konecny pass. The second assist went Dvorak.

he Flyers continued to push, looking for a tying goal. Walker countered off a Konecny turnover.

Shots: Flyers 14 (25 overall) - Hurricanes 7 (30 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 12 (30 overall) - Hurricanes 5 (28 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Carolina won the first faceoff. Fortunately for the Flyers, the Canes went offside on their rush.

Brink tripped Jarvis. Carolina went to their 6th power play (this one a 4-on-3) at the 42-second mark. Couturier broke up two pass attempts. Vladar swallowed up a Shayne Gostisbehere shot. With 42 seconds left on the power play, Carolina called a timeout.

The Flyers won the next faceoff and cleared the puck. Gostisbehere fanned on a shot. Travis Sanheim hustled down the ice. The penalty expired.

Vladar made a vital save on Jarvis without allowing a rebound. Couturier (10-for-20 on faceoffs to that point) lost the ensuing draw but Gostisbehere brought the puck back in offside.

With 18 seconds left, Vladar dropped into the butterfly and made a save on Blake.

OT shots were 3-0 Carolina (33-26 Hurricanes overall)

SHOOTOUT SYNOPSIS

  • Jarvis was unable to get Vladar to commit. The goal made a glove stop. Zegras had Bussi beaten on the glove side but hit the post.
  • Svechknikov scored on a forehand-to-backhand move upstairs. Dvorak was denied by a stretched out pad save.
  • Blake lost control of the puck before he could shoot. He ran into Vladar. Michkov was unable to beat Bussi. The game ended.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Trevor Zegras- Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Puck possession game.

Carolina dominated puck possession and territorial control for the decided majority of the game.

2. Between the pipes.

Both Vladar and Bussi were outstanding in net for their respective teams. Vladar gave his team every chance to stay close. Bussi, meanwhile, made several excellent stops once Philly got within 2-1.

3. Special teams.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. They were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

4. Carl Grundstrom and the fourth line.

The Flyers fourth line did their job in this game. They held even against Carolina on their shifts, even when they ended up out on the ice against Carolina's top line.

