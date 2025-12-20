RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Rangers

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-6) are in Manhattan on Saturday to play Mike Sullivan's New York Rangers (17-15-4). It's the first head-to-head meeting of the season between the rivals.

Game time at Madison Square Garden is 12:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch for Saturday's game.

1. Zegras on a tear.

Flyers leading scorer Trevor Zegras brings a six-game point streak into Saturday's game. The player has quickly proven to be an offensive catalyst through the first one-third of the season. Zegras had an assist in Thursday's game against Buffalo.

2. Special teams battle.

This is a recurring issue: the Flyers' struggles to win the overall special teams battle in a game. Most of the focus has been on the power play issues but there have also been some penalty killing hiccups in recent weeks.

3. Puck possession/puck management.

The Flyers have had portions of recent games in which they have controlled the majority of puck possession. That was the case in the first period against Buffalo. Unfortunately, the tide later turned. The Flyers are a resilient club, but too often create hardships that force them to chase games.

4. Sanheim's workload.

Travis Sanheim has always been a player who can absorb very heavy ice time. With the compacted schedule of games, Sanheim's workload becomes more important to track.