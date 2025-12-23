Postgame RAV4: Flyers Conquer Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday evening. It was Philly's final home game of the 2025 calendar year. The Flyers' fourth line was instrumental in a pair of goals for Philadelphia.

The game was scoreless until 13:13 of the second period. Nikita Grebenkin (2nd goal of the season) tallied on a deflection goal. Overall, the Flyers had better structure and more pressure than the Canucks for the first 40 minutes.

In the third period, goals by Carl Grundstrom (4th) and Christian Dvorak (8th) opened a three-goal edge for Philadelphia. Max Sasson (8th) ended the shutout bid with less than seven minutes remaining. The Flyers got the insurance goal back on Owen Tippett marker (11th) off the rush. Finally, Drew O'Connor (8th) rounded out the scoring.

Dan Vladar stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the win. In a losing cause, Thatcher Demko turned back 34 of 38 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The trio with Noah Cates centering Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink skated the game's first shift. Two shifts later, Sean Couturier deflected the Flyers' first shot on net.

The Flyers took the game's first penalty at 10:52. Christian Dvorak went off holding Zeev Buium's stick. Philadelphia killed off the minor successfully.

Owen Tippett created a power play at 13:51 as he was held by Tyler Myers. The Flyers put on a lot of pressure. Barkey and Michkov both had scoring chances. Michkov attempted a Michigan lacrosse-style shot.

At 19:11, Barkey went off on a slashing penalty. The Canucks took the remainder of the 5-on-4 into the second period.

Throughout the period, the Flyers emphasized getting pucks and traffic to the net. Tippett led all players with five shots on goal.

Shots: Flyers 14 - Canucks 5

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 - Canucks 11

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers had a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance with Konecny joined by Rodrigo Abols. Philadelphia killed off the penalty. With play back at 5-on-5, Nick Seeler blocked a dangerous-looking shot attempt by Evander Kane.

By the 7:00 mark, shots were 4-2 Flyers. Vancouver rarely advanced the puck beyond the red line. However, for all of their offensive zone possession time, the Flyers were unable to solve Demko.

The Flyers broke the scoreless deadlock to cap off a fourth-line shift at 13:13. Grebenkin had a deflection off an initial Emi Andrae shot. The second assist went to Abols.