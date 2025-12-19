Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at KeyBank Center on Thursday evening. The Flyers controlled most of the first two periods but left the door open for the Sabres. Buffalo took advantage and turned the tide.

Philly dominated most of the opening period. However, Buffalo's Jack Quinn (6th goal of the season) opened the scoring before Noah Cates (8th) responded less than a minute later.

In the second period, Trevor Zegras set up a Cam York goal (2nd) in the middle stages of the period. Five minutes later, Tage Thompson (17th) forged a 2-2 tie. With less than 30 seconds left in the frame, Noah Ostund (5th) put Buffalo ahead, 3-2.

The Flyers never truly regained equilibrium in the third period. They lost battles, turned pucks over and took a costly penalty. John Norris (PPG, 3rd) extended the Buffalo edge to two goals in the middle stages of the period. Travis Konecny (10th) answered to get Philly back within 4-3. Ryan McLeod (ENG, 6th) iced the game after the Flyers could not capitalize at 6-on-4.

Samuel Ersson took the loss. He made 23 saves on 27 shots. Former Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon earned the win with 24 saves on 27 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Just 18 seconds after the opening faceoff, Rasmus Dahlin hooked the Flyers' Christian Dvorak to prevent an almost-certain goal. Alex Tuch blocked a Trevor Zegras shot. A Jamie Drysdale point blast got deflected wide. Philadelphia was unable to score or generate any dangerous chances.

The Flyers had three of the game's first five shots on goal. Buffalo iced the puck at 4:33.

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead at 7:40. Quinn deflected home a shot near the net. The assists went to Mattias Samuelsson and Jack Quinn.

It took just 58 seconds for the Flyers to pull even. Bobby Brink made a play off the half-boards and then backhand feed to Cates, who sniped a shot from the slot near the left hash marks.