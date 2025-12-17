Postgame RAV4: Flyers Defeat Habs, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers earned an impressive 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday evening. Two goals by the Flyers in the final minute of a period proved to be a big difference-maker.

In the final minute of the first period, the teams traded off a goal apiece. After Alexandre Texier (3rd goal of the season opened the scoring, Carl Grundstrom (3rd) responded 39 seconds later.

The Flyers scored two unanswered goals in the middle stanza. Early in the period, Trevor Zegras (14th) gave Philadelphia the lead. Later, the Flyers scored another final-minute tally. Bobby Brink extended the advantage to 3-1.

Montreal made a push early in the third period, but Dan Vladar had all the answers. Travis Konecny (ENG, 9th) iced the win.

Vladar made 21 saves on 22 shots to earn the win. In a losing cause, Jacob Fowler stopped 17 of 20 shots.