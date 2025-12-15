Philadelphia Flyers Announce Fourth Wing Ticket Package on March 9

Special ticket packages include exclusive Flyers x Fourth Wing merchandise

Fourth Wing Fevo 1920x1080 (1)
By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers will offer a special Fourth Wing ticket package on Monday, March 9, celebrating the bestselling fantasy novel by Rebecca Yarros as the Flyers face off against the New York Rangers. Both the “Dragon Rider” and “Wing Leader” package go on sale on Thursday, December 18 at 10AM. Fans are encouraged to fill out this interest form to get first access to tickets to an unforgettable night of fun, fantasy, and hockey!

“From a business perspective, it was a no-brainer to collaborate with one of the most popular books in the world,” said Flyers Senior Vice President of Marketing Christine Mina. “As a devoted Fourth Wing fan, I could not be more thrilled to bring these two brands together and carry on our team’s tradition of introducing new, passionate fanbases to Flyers hockey. We’ve heard the excitement from Fourth Wing fans around the country, and we are proud to be the first NHL team on the East Coast to bring Fourth Wing to their fans.”

All fans who purchase either package will receive an exclusive Flyers x Fourth Wing sweatshirt, bookmark, and sticker, plus a ticket to the game. In addition to those items, fans who purchase the Wing Leader package will receive the Wing & Claw Edition of Fourth Wing with a limited edition Flyers x Fourth Wing bookplate signed by author Rebecca Yarros. Wing Leaders will also be transported to Basgiath War College for an exclusive pregame party with Booktok creators celebrating the novel with special food items, cocktails, and a panel discussion of all things Fourth Wing moderated by Fox29 sports reporter and fantasy novel enthusiast Breland Moore. All Flyers x Fourth Wing merchandise included in both packages is exclusive to ticket purchasers and will not be available online.

See below for a breakdown of what is included in each package:

Dragon Rider Package:

  • Flyers vs. Rangers ticket
  • Flyers x Fourth Wing sweatshirt, bookmark and sticker

Wing Leader Package:

  • Flyers vs. Rangers ticket
  • Flyers x Fourth Wing sweatshirt, bookmark and sticker
  • Fourth Wing (Wing & Claw Edition) with limited edition Flyers x Fourth Wing bookplate signed by Rebecca Yarros
  • Access to exclusive pregame party with Booktok creators

All fans who fill out this interest form will be sent the link to purchase tickets at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 18. Follow the Philadelphia Flyers and download the Philadelphia Flyers app to stay up to date on the latest Flyers news.

