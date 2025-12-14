RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

In the back end of a home-and-home set, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-5) are in Raleigh to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-9-2). On Saturday. Carolina overcame a 2-0 deficit to eventually beat the Flyers via shootout, 4-3 (1-0).

Game time at Lenovo Center is 5:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBCSP.

Bobby Brink (8th goal of the season) scored midway through the first period. Late in the frame, Trevor Zegras (12th) made it 2-0 Flyers. Near the midway point of regulation, Nikolaj Ehlers (8th) narrowed the gap. Five minutes later, Alexander Nikiskin (4th) tied the score at 2-2.

In the third period, Seth Jarvis (12th) gave Carolina their first lead. However, just 23 seconds later, Carl Grundstrom (2nd) re-tied the game at 3-3.

The shootout was scoreless through three rounds. In the bottom of the fourth round, Jason Blake scored to end the game.

Things to watch on Sunday.

1. Puck possession game.

As noted on Saturday, Carolina is the gold standard in the NHL when it comes to puck possession at 5-on-5. In Saturday's game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Flyers actually out-possessed the Hurricanes in the first period and early in the second. Thereafter, Carolina asserted control of puck control for the lion's share of the remainder of the game. That's when the score went from 2-0 in the Flyers' favor to Philly being down a goal briefly.

2. Between the pipes.

Sunday's game will see both teams change goalies from the first match of the home-and-home. Dan Vladar (11-5-2, 2.52 GAA, .906 save percentage) will go for the Flyers. Brandon Bussi (10-1-0, 2.07 GAA, .910 SV%) will look to stay red hot for Carolina.

3. Special teams

Special teams play did not factor in Saturday's outcome. The Flyers did not have a power play during the game. However, they went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. While it's possible that Sunday could be another relatively penalty-free game, it's also possible that special teams could become a significant factor in the rematch.

4. Grundstrom and the 4th line

Swedish veteran Carl Grundstrom was recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms three games ago. He has recorded two goals and an assist in that span, including a snipe that tied Saturday's game at 3-3.

Grundstrom's NHL role is not necessarily to provide offense. Rather, it's to play a fundamentally sound game in fourth-line minutes. Nevertheless, he's found ways to make himself an offensive factor, too, in each of the last three games.