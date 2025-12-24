Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hold Off Hawks, 3-1

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1, at United Center on Tuesday evening. Philadelphia enters the league-wide holiday break with a 19-10-7 record. Chicago lost its sixth straight game in regulation.

Travis Konecny (11th goal of the season) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The Flyers extended the edge to two goals in the middle stage of the second period, courtesy of Noah Cates (PPG, 9th) converting a feed from Konecny. It was Konecny's 300th career assist.

Late in the second period, Ryan Donato (9th) narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with both teams skating at 4-on-4.

Carl Grundstrom (ENG, 5th) iced the win in the latter stages of the third period.

Samuel Ersson made 20 saves on 21 shots. Spencer Knight turned back 23 of 25 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers were 1-for-4 on the power play. They went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill to prevail in the special teams battle for the night.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Rodrigo Abols won the game's first faceoff and generated the night's first shot on goal. On his second shift of the game, Nikita Grebenkin made a strong play down low in the offensive zone.

Through 7:30, the Abols shot was still the lone shot on net for either club. At 7:59, the Flyers received the game's first penalty. Trevor Zegras went off for tripping Alex Vlasic. Ersson made a pair of saves.

Konency broke the scoreless deadlock at 10:17. Zegras picked up the puck behind the net and skated around to find open space. He then made a perfect feed to Konecny at the back door. The secondary assist went to Couturier.