Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hold Off Hawks, 3-1

Through 15 minutes, shots on goal were 7-4 Chicago. Two shifts later, Ersson made a save on Tyler Bertuzzi. The netminder lost his stick on the sequence but no harm ensued.
Murphy cross-checked Konecny and got a penalty at 17:37. The Flyers went back to the power play. The power play lasted just for 10 seconds. Barkey hit Kaiser from behind and got a boarding minor at 17:47.
With 90 seconds left in the period, Chicago pulled back within one goal. Donato fired and scored from the right circle at 18:30. Donato came toward the middle of the ice, whiffed on an initial shot and scored to the blocker side from the hash marks. There was traffic in front. The assists on the 4-on-4 goal went to Matt Grzelcyk and Artyom Levshonov.
Shots: Flyers 9 (15 overall) - Blackhawks 10 (14 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 13 (6 overall) - Blackhawks 20 (23 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
Denver Barkey did not return for the third period. He appeared to take a forearm up high from Kaiser on his final shift of the evening.
Michkov and Lardis went off for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at 3:40. Shots were 2-2 as the 4-on-4 began. Ersson made a kick save on Moore to keep the one-goal lead.
The Flyers went to the power play at 7:29. Vlasic hit Sanheim away from the puck for an interference minor. Philadelphia was unable to capitalize.
At 15:36, Couturier was called for a phantom hooking penalty. The infraction was actually committed at the blue line by Grebenkin. However, the call stood
against the Flyers' captain. Dvorak came up with a key clear of the defensive zone.
The Blackhawks pulled Knight for an extra attacker. Couturier got the puck to Grundstrom for an empty net goal at 17:52. The second assist went to Ristolainen.
Chicago pulled Knight again.
Shots: Flyers 10 (25 overall) - Blackhawks 7 (21 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (19 overall) - Blackhawks 9 (32 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom – Rodrigo Abols – Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
[Dan Vladar]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Fatigue factor.
The Flyers played a decent first period. As the game moved along, the energy and execution wavered at times. Chicago hung around into the third period. Philadelphia kept things simple and limited Chicago to only a couple of notable scoring chances in the third period.
2. Zegras goes for nine.
Trevor Zegras wasted little time extending his career-best point streak to nine straight games. He had a beautiful set up of Konecny to open the scoring in the first period.
3. Flyers fourth line.
The trio with Rodrigo Abols centering Carl Grundstrom and Nikita Grebenkin earned the honor of skating the game's first shift. They also skated the first shift of the second and third periods, and the shift immediately following a goal.
4. Followup game for Michkov.
Coming off a strong performance against Vancouver on Monday, Michkov skated 10:52 across 17 shifts. He attempted four shots (one on goal, three that missed the net). He took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but also took a Chicago player with him. He was charged with one giveaway.