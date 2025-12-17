Flyers Farm Report: WJC Selection Countdown

The 2025-26 IIHF World Junior Championships are right around the corner. This year's tournament will be held from December 26 to January 5 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.

Several of the hockey world's top national powers will hold selection camps for their final rosters. Other national teams, such as Team Sweden, do not hold final selection camps but release tentative final rosters (subject to pre-tournament injuries or other unforeseen circumstances).

The Flyers could have as many as six prospects representing their respective national teams this year. Two would be first-time participants for their national under-20 teams. The others are returnees from last year.

Jack Berglund (C/W, Sweden): Berglund was named to Team Sweden for last year's tournament but had to withdraw due to an injury suffered in a pre-tournament exhibition game. He had an outstanding 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase and has 47 games of pro experience to date in the Swedish Hockey League (the top domestic pro circuit). He's been named to Sweden's tentative 2025-26 WJC roster.

Jett Luchanko (C, Canada): The Flyers' 2024 first-round pick is a safe bet to represent Team Canada at his second straight WJC tournament. In back-to-back years, Luchanko opened the regular season in the NHL with the Flyers, playing in four games each year before returning to the Ontario Hockey League. Recently, he was traded from the Guelph Storm to the powerhouse Brantford Bulldogs. He's played five games to date for Brantford (two goals, three assists). A two-way forward and pure playmaker, he's still working on shooting the puck more frequently.

Porter Martone (RW, Canada): The sixth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft has already compiled an impressive pre-NHL resume. He represented Team Canada last season at both the WJC and the senior-level World Championships. He has had an outstanding freshman collegiate season at Michigan State (11 goals, 20 points in 16 games). He's a virtual lock for the final Team Canada roster after the national team selection camp.

Heikki Ruohonen (C/LW, Finland): The big-framed Finn represented his national team at the 2024-25 WJC and the 2025 Summer Showcase. This season. Ruohonen made his NCAA collegiate hockey freshman debut for Harvard University. Offensively, the 19-year-old has posted five points (1g, 4a) in his first 11 college hockey games.

Shane Vansaghi (RW, USA): The big-framed, hard-hitting American winger was named to USA Hockey's WJC selection camp roster. He will vie for a checking role on Team USA. The 19-year-old also participated in the 2025 Summer Showcase tournament. A college teammate with Martone at Michigan State, he's chipped in six points in 16 sophomore games to date. Vansaghi isn't there to score goals. He's there to play a relentless physical brand of hockey create opposing turnover and create havoc.

Max Westergard (LW, Finland): The skilled and surprisingly feisty Finnish winger represented his national team at the 2025 Summer Showcase. He's dominated in Sweden's top junior league and also has a combined 30 games of SHL regular season and playoff experience.