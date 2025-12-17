Injury Update: Foerster

After further medical consultation and diagnostic testing, Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster underwent successful surgery on his arm on Monday, Dec. 15.
Foerster is expected to make a full recovery and will be out five months.
After further medical consultation and diagnostic testing, Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster underwent successful surgery on his arm on Monday, Dec. 15.
After further medical consultation and diagnostic testing, Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster underwent successful surgery on his arm on Monday, Dec. 15.
Foerster is expected to make a full recovery and will be out five months.