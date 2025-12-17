Injury Update: Foerster

After further medical consultation and diagnostic testing, Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster underwent successful surgery on his arm on Monday, Dec. 15.

GettyImages-2250026164
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Foerster is expected to make a full recovery and will be out five months.

