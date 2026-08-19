Flyers ‘hungry’ to take next step after ending playoff drought, Drysdale says

The Flyers (43-27-12), who were eight points out of a playoff spot entering Feb. 25 after the break for the Winter Olympics ended last season, went 18-7-1 to finish third in the Metropolitan Division, ending their five-season playoff drought.

What clicked?

“It was just kind of a phase where we knew we needed to get hot,” the 24-year-old defenseman said. “We put ourselves in a good spot around Christmas and then we had a bad month and that can take you out when it’s that tight. We knew we needed to be a really good team and not just play good hockey but win hockey games.

“We came together and it just clicked. Getting into the playoffs and playing that first round was a blast against Pittsburgh. We couldn’t write it much better, so we are all hungry coming in this year.”

Despite being swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, the Flyers, including president of hockey operations Keith Jones and general manager Daniel Briere, were encouraged enough by what they saw to take an aggressive approach during the offseason.

On July 3, Philadelphia signed restricted free agent forward Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet ($18 million average annual value) with the hope of making the 21-year-old their No. 1 center.

Though the Anaheim Ducks ultimately matched the offer to retain Carlsson on July 9, Drysdale said the aggressive attempt sent a message to the team.

“I think everyone within our locker room and everyone that wasn’t in our locker room probably had the same reaction,” Drysdale said. “It was obviously a big splash and it shows our team, our management, everyone is looking to add and everyone is committed -- guys in the locker room, guys up top, guys in management -- that we are trying to make this work with our group and add where we can. I think the confidence is there and we showed last year we can be a team and make a splash.”