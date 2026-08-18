Flyers Agree to Terms With Hunter McDonald on a Two-Year Contract

Defenseman agrees to two-way/one-way contract.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Hunter McDonald on a two-year, two-way/one-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $912,500, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

McDonald, 24 (5/11/2002), completed his second full season of professional hockey in 2025-26, registering six assists and 92 penalty minutes in 65 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-foot-4, 238-pound defenseman made his NHL debut in Philadelphia’s regular-season finale against Montreal on April 14, 2026, where he recorded his first career NHL point and was +3. 

The Flyers’ sixth-round selection (165th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft signed a two-year, entry-level contract in April 2024 and has played parts of three seasons (2023-26) with Lehigh Valley. Over 147 career AHL games, McDonald has recorded 27 points (4g-23a). He has also appeared in 13 total Calder Cup Playoff games, registering two goals.

Prior to turning professional, the Fairport, NY native played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Northeastern University (NCAA) from 2022-24. He recorded 20 points (2g-18a) and was +24 over 58 collegiate games.

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