Flyers Agree to Terms With Forward Nolan Foote On a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The contract is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Nolan Foote on a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Foote, 25 (11/29/2000), spent the 2025-26 season with the Florida Panthers and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, where he appeared in 12 NHL games (1g) and 54 AHL games (14g-18a=32pts).

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound forward has played professionally over parts of the last six seasons (2021-26), splitting time between the NHL and AHL. He has totaled 10 points (7g-3a) in 42 career NHL games with Florida and New Jersey and 161 points (76g-85a) in 245 career AHL games with Charlotte and Utica. 

Before turning professional, the Denver, CO native played three seasons of junior hockey with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2017-20. He represented the club as captain in his final season in 2019-20. Foote won the gold medal with Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, adding five points (3g-2a) in seven tournament games. 

Foote was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

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