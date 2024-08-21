NHL EDGE stats for Philadelphia Flyers

1. Forward Owen Tippett had the highest max skating speed (24.21 miles per hour) in the NHL last season and ranked fourth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (46) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (118), Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (66) and Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes (49).

Tippett had one of the most robust EDGE stats profiles last season, also ranking among the leaders in top shot speed (99.97 mph; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (94; 96th), midrange goals (11; 93rd percentile) and long-range goals (four; tied for most among NHL forwards). Tippett was 11th in the entire NHL in shots on goal (289) and has emerged as one of the most versatile wings in terms of advanced metrics.