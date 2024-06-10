Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after Celebrini, Levshunov taken with 1st 2 picks

Following the NHL Scouting Combine, which ended Saturday, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale make their predictions for how the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft could turn out. For full coverage, visit NHL.com/draft.

Macklin Celebrini, the 17-year-old center from Boston University, being chosen by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft seems to be the closest thing to a guarantee.

NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also believe the Chicago Blackhawks will select Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick.

But starting with the Anaheim Ducks and the No. 3 selection, their opinions vary widely.

The first round of the 2024 draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 are on June 29 (11:30 ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

The 16 teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 7, with the Sharks winning the No. 1 pick and the Blackhawks No. 2. The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the one division winner that lost, the Vancouver Canucks.

The No. 29 pick went to the Dallas Stars, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 went to the New York Rangers, the other team that lost in the conference finals.

Pick No. 31 will go to the team that loses the Stanley Cup Final, and No. 32 will go to the Stanley Cup champion. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will play Game 2 of the Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 1-0.

For this exercise, the No. 31 pick was given to the Oilers, who had fewer points in the regular season; the Ducks own it through the trade for forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick on March 6. No. 32 went to the Panthers; the pick belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers from the trade of forward Claude Giroux on March 19, 2022.

1. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA): The unquestioned best player available in the draft, Celebrini (6-foot, 197 pounds) is also one of its hardest workers. Sharks general manager Mike Grier already has raved about Celebrini's work ethic in practice and games. The youngest player in NCAA hockey, Celebrini dominated the competition with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games.

Morreale -- Macklin Celebrini: He was flawless in his draft-eligible season and is a franchise talent in the making. He the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. Celebrini will be a major building block for a team in need of high-end, two-way talent, especially at the center position.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA): After selecting a franchise-altering center in Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks now can focus on finding a game-changer on defense. After Celebrini, Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft with the size (6-2, 205) and skill set that helped him have 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games as a college freshman.

Morreale -- Artyom Levshunov: The Belarus-born right-handed shot was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey and ranked second among NCAA freshman defensemen and tied for 10th among all defensemen in scoring. The Blackhawks need a future pillar on defense and Levshunov fits that bill.

3. Anaheim Ducks

Kimelman -- Anton Silayev, D, Nizhny Novgorod (RUS): The left-shot defenseman is one of the most intriguing players in the draft because of his size (6-7, 211) and developing offensive side of his game. The Ducks have stockpiled young offensive-minded defensemen, among them Tristan Luneau, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov. Silayev, 18, has the potential to be a tremendous complementary piece on a top defense pair.

Morreale -- Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR): The 18-year-old left-handed shot is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He possesses smarts and adapts well in stride. He had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 regular-season games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 playoff games in Russia's junior league.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): It was a bit of a lost season for Lindstrom, mostly because of a back injury that sidelined him for the second half of the regular season, but he still scored 27 goals in 32 games, and the 18-year-old already is back on the ice training for next season after returning to play four games during the Western Hockey League playoffs. After taking Adam Fantilli (6-2, 194) with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 draft, the addition of Lindstrom (6-3, 213) would create a physically imposing 1-2 punch at center in the near future.

Morreale -- Anton Silayev: He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 Kontinental Hockey League games. Silayev, who turned 18 on April 11, more than a month after his final game (March 9), had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history, topping Vladimir Tarasenko's 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 38 games for Novosibirsk in 2008-09.

5. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Ivan Demidov: The 18-year-old dominated Russia's junior league, showcasing his dynamic offensive skill set and outstanding skating, and he'll likely get the chance next season to test those skills in the KHL. Demidov is under contract with SKA St. Petersburg through the 2024-25 season, so a little patience could be met with a great reward for the Canadiens.

Morreale -- Cayden Lindstrom: He remains a top forward option in this draft despite missing 36 regular-season games because of injuries to his back and hand. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games prior to getting injured and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

6. Utah

Kimelman -- Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL): His high hockey IQ helps him pick his spots for when to jump into the play in the offensive zone or use his great puck-moving ability to find a teammate to spark the rush. The 18-year-old is poised and controlled even when the game gets charged up. Utah has done a good job building a plus-size defense corps with Dmitry Simashev (6-4, 198), the No. 6 pick of the 2023 draft, and Maveric Lamoureux (6-6, 196), the No. 29 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. Dickinson (6-3, 203) would fit nicely with that group.

Morreale -- Zeev Buium, D, University of Denver (NCAA): The second-youngest player in men's college hockey, Buium (6-foot, 186) led NCAA defensemen and was fifth among freshmen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games and helped Denver win the NCAA championship. The 18-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) and was a tournament-best plus-11 in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

7. Ottawa Senators

Kimelman -- Zeev Buium: With their first pick in the first round since 2021, the Senators could opt for Buium, who has a smooth, poised approach to go with his maturity, outstanding skill set and high-end athleticism. The left-handed shot is a fantastic skater who showed no panic in his game against older competition or on big stages in the NCAA Tournament and at the 2024 WJC.

Morreale -- Sam Dickinson: A powerful and elusive skater capable of playing big minutes and producing offensively, Dickinson was the quarterback on London's power play and had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) with the man-advantage. He finished second in on-ice testing at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 23, placing first in 30-meter forward skate with puck and 30-meter backwards skate with puck, and second in transition ability.

8. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL): Parekh (6-foot, 178) is an offensive force that led Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 96 points (33 goals, 63 assists) in 66 games and was voted the top defenseman in the Canadian Hockey League. The 18-year-old has earned comparisons to Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Questions surround his defensive play, but Parekh is driven to get stronger and improve. For someone graduated high school at 16, there's no question he knows how to put in the work.

Morreale -- Zayne Parekh: He set Saginaw records for goals and points by a defenseman this season and helped Saginaw win the Memorial Cup. The right-handed shot also had 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists) and scored two short-handed goals. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history.

9. Calgary Flames

Kimelman -- Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): Catton (5-10, 175) has pull-away speed with a top-end offensive skill set and was fourth in the WHL with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games this season. The Flames have done well to get younger and more athletic with forwards Connor Zary and Matt Coronato taking larger roles in Calgary, and Jakob Pelletier and Samuel Honzek, the No. 16 pick of the 2023 draft, not far behind them. Catton, 18, could be the best and most skilled of the bunch if he is the pick.

Morreale -- Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL): The 17-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla is a dynamic offensive talent with speed, quickness and natural instincts you can't teach. Iginla (6-foot, 191) led Kelowna with 47 goals and was second with 84 points and 11 power-play goals in 64 regular-season games. He also had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games for gold medal-winning Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

10. New Jersey Devils

Kimelman -- Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (FIN): Helenius blends his high-end offensive skills with a strength on the puck that you might not expect from a player his size (5-11, 189). The 18-year-old profiles as a good mix of Jack Hughes' offensive ability with Nico Hischier's determination and competitiveness. And he's already shown he can make an impact playing with and against older competition, finishing with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

Morreale -- Berkly Catton: He plays a hard-driving game, is relentless in puck pursuit and has a compete level too good to ignore. Catton became the third WHL draft-eligible skater since 2000 to top 115 points in a season, joining Bedard (143 points in 2022-23) and Nic Petan (120 in 2012-13). Catton also won 53.4 percent of his face-offs (724-for-1,355), led the WHL with seven short-handed goals and was third for Spokane with 30 power-play points (13 goals, 17 assists).

11. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL): Yakemchuk led WHL defensemen with 30 goals this season and his poise with the puck and his skating allows him to find holes to create plays in the offensive zone. And at 6-3, 202 pounds, the 18-year-old right-handed shot has NHL-ready size. The Sabres have done well finding young forward prospects that could be future building blocks. Yakemchuk would give them a big one on the back end who eventually could play with an already solid defense corps of Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram.

Morreale -- Konsta Helenius: He is skilled, quick and offers a high compete level. The right-handed shot scored five power-play goals, won 50.2 percent of his face-offs and averaged 16:57 of ice time in 51 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league.

12. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- Tij Iginla: The Flyers need to find more skill, especially at center, after trading forward Cutter Gauthier, the No. 5 pick of the 2022 draft, to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale on Jan. 8. Iginla checks both boxes. He might not have the dynamic skill that pulls people out of their seats, but his playmaking ability, vision and hockey sense make him a special player.

Morreale -- Carter Yakemchuk: He is positionally sound, knows where to go to make himself available, has an advantageous reach and is good in battles along the boards. He was fifth among WHL defensemen with 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 66 regular-season games and a finalist for 2024 WHL defenseman of the year.

13. Minnesota Wild

Kimelman -- Stian Solberg, D, Valerenga (NOR): Getting younger on defense is something the Wild need to consider, and Solberg (6-2, 206) opened eyes with his top-end skating and poise in all areas of the game in Norway's top league and at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where the 18-year-old had three points (two goals, one assist) while leading Norway with an average ice time of 22:44 in seven games. He would be the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

Morreale -- Adam Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZREP): Jiricek (6-2, 178) sustained a season-ending injury to his right knee while playing for Czechia in the first game of the 2024 WJC on Dec. 26. The 17-year-old right-handed shot had one assist in 19 games in Czech Extraliga, the nation's top professional league, and is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek.

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins)

Kimelman -- Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL): After selecting a dynamic center in Celebrini, the Sharks find a big, skilled future option on the wing for him. Sennecke (6-3, 182) is a strong skater and knows how to pull pucks out of traffic and make plays in tight. It will take time for the 18-year-old to fill out his frame, but Sennecke can add to a growing group of high-skill Sharks forward prospects with William Eklund, Quentin Musty and Filip Bystedt.

Morreale -- Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (USHL): Eiserman (6-foot, 197) possesses one of the best shots of any player in the draft class and can utilize that big asset every shift from anywhere in the offensive end. The 17-year-old, who played two seasons with Celebrini at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota, led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 58 goals and 25 power-play goals in 57 games.