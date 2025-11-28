RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

On Black Friday, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3) are in Elmont to take on Patrick Roy's New York Islanders (13-9-2). This is the second four meetings this season between the Metro Division rivals. Back on October 25 in Philadelphia, the Flyers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to eventually capture a 4-3 (2-1) victory by shootout.

Friday's game time at UBS Arena is 4:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers, 4-4-1 on the road to date, are coming off perhaps their most dramatic victory of the season. Outplayed in the first period by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Flyers limited the damage to a 1-0 deficit courtesy of stellar goaltending from Dan Vladar. Play was even in the second period but Florida extended their lead to 2-0 before the Flyers pushed back for goals from Emil Andrae (1st) and Matvei Michkov (6th). The Flyers were the better team in the third period but the game seemed to be headed for overtime. That is, until Tyson Foerster (8th) and Sean Couturier (3rd) scored goals in the final minute of regulation to win the game, 4-2. The Flyers are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games.

New York, 7-3-0 in its last 10 games, is 5-5-0 over its last 10 games. Roy's club has recently played a series of low-scoring games and are 1-2-0 on their current homestand. Over the past week, the Islanders lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues, played 65 scoreless minutes before winning 1-0 (2-1) via shootout to beat the Seattle Kraken, and then dropped a 3-1 decision to the Boston Bruins.

Through Thanksgiving, Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. He's followed by Travis Konecny (5g, 12a, 17 points), Christian Dvorak (6g, 9a, 15 points), Owen Tippett (6g, 8a, 14 points) and Couturier (14 points including 11 assists). Foerster (11 points) paces the team with his eight goals. Bo Horvat (14g, 11a) leads the Islanders with 25 points. He's followed by Mathew Barzal (7g, 11a, 18 points), Kyle Palmieri (6g, 11a, 17 points), dynamic rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer (7g, 9a, 16 points), and winger Earl Heineman (9g, 6a, 15 points).

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Friday.

1. Play from ahead

The Flyers have won an NHL-best 10 games they have trailed at some point. They've won five after trailing within the third period. That says two things about the Flyers. First and foremost, this is a very resilient, never-say-die club. However, it also says the team goes to the comeback well with unsustainable frequency. The Flyers have only scored first in six of the 22 games played to date: last in the NHL. For the Flyers to continue their winning ways, scoring first and playing with leads are musts.

2. Between the pipes

The Flyers are in the midst of playing three games in four nights and four in six nights. Tocchet and goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh decided to split the week's work evenly between Samuel Ersson and Vladar. Ersson played decently in Monday's 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay. Vladar was tremendous in Wednesday's win against the Panthers. Whichever netminders backs up against the Islanders on Friday is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils in Newark on Saturday. For the Islanders, Ilya Samsonov has started 16 games to date. Backup David Rittich shut out Seattle on 19 shots in his last start.

3. Flyers special teams

Philadelphia's power play has gone cold recently. Over the last nine games, they are 1-for-16. Meanwhile, after a three-game hiccup, the Flyers' normally stout penalty kill has righted the ship in the last few games. Overall, the Flyers' power play ranks 21st in the NHL at 16.9 percent while the penalty kill ranks fourth at 86.2 percent. The Islander power play is 31st at 12.7 percent, while the PK ranks eighth at 83.3 percent.

4. Konecny vs. Horvat

Travis Konecny and Bo Horvat are cousins. They're also crucial players for their respective teams. For his career, Konency has posted 21 points (8g, 13a) in 35 games against the Islanders. Meanwhile, Horvat has posted 14 points (5g, 9a) in 24 career games against the Flyers.