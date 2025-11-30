Postgame RAV4: Flyers Deal Devils Another L

Couturier exchanged cross-checks with Brenden Dillon near the New Jersey net at 16:04. Dillon got two minors (cross-checking and unsportsmanlike conduct) and Couturier got one. The Flyers went to their second power play. Vladar made a spectacular save on a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance. Wiith 27 seconds left on the power play, the Flyers were whistled for too many men on the ice.

New Jersey applied heavy pressure on the ensuing power play. With 35 seconds left on the Devils' power play, Vladar made an excellent save on Meier. With 25.5 second left in the period, however, Meier scored on a loose puck in the lower left slot.

Shots: Flyers 12 (20 overall) -Devils 14 (20 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (17 overall) - Devils 12 (26 overall)

Notable:

Vladar made a variety of high-danger saves in the period. None were better than his lateral stop on Dawson Mercer on New Jersey's shorthanded 2-on-1. A bad line change by the Flyers started the problem. Vladar erased it.

Through two periods, Couturier was 6-for-10 on faceoffs. However, Abols was just 1-for-8 and Cates was 3-for-8.

Despite the even shot on goal totals, New Jersey had many more shot attempts than the Flyers. Philly blocked 20 shots.

Third period synopsis

Early in the third period, the teams had one shot apiece but New Jersey had the territorial edge. The Flyers fourth line turned in a good forechecking shift in their first appearance of the period.

The Flyers had a couple of scoring chances in the ensuing four shifts but were unable to restore a three-goal edge. At 6:28, Zegras turned over the puck. Mercer turned the defense inside out and scored on the backhand to bring New Jersey back within 4-3. The goal was unassisted.

New Jersey went back to the power play at 6:57 when Garnet Hathaway batted an airborne puck in the defensive zone over the glass for an automatic delay of game penalty. Vladar made a pair of saves in the opening half of the 5-on-4, including a scorching one-timer from Dougie Hamilton between the circles.

Michkov made a clutch backchecking play in the middle of the period to break up a rush by New Jersey's fourth line. Off the next offensive zone faceoff, Michkov snapped a quick shot on net.

At 13:16, York was sent off for a retaliatory slash on Meier behind the defensive net. The Devils won the ensuing faceoff and pressured immediately. As the power play ensued, the Flyers got a pair of key clears.

At 16:37, Markstrom made a 10-bell save on Noah Cates. The sequence started as a 2-on-1 rush led by Michkov.

New Jersey pulled the goalie for a 6-on-5 with 1:02 left on the clock. Tippett was tripped on a breakaway resulting in an automatic empty net goal awarded at 19:11.