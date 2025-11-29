Postgame RAV4: Flyers Rescue Shootout Win in Elmont

At 5:42, the Islanders got the goal back. Andrae brought the puck back from the neutral zone into the defensive zone as a limping Kyle Palmieri returned toward the bench. Palmieri poked the puck away from Andrae, Drouin made a drop pass to Heineman, who scored. New York had too many men on the ice as the play unfolded but the officials missed it.

Ersson made three straight tough saves -- the last one being a 10-bell save on Horvat from point-blank range -- to keep the lead at 3-1.

On a delayed penalty on Garnet Hathaway after a flubbed clearing attempt, Schaefer skated down to the left dot and ripped a shot past Ersson to narrow the gap to 3-2. The assists went to Anthony Duclair and Pulock.

Travis Sanheim was tripped at the offensive blueline by Horvat at 15:53. Philly went to their second power play of the game. With 29 seconds left on the power play, Konecny was sent off on a holding penalty -- the referee close to the play didn't make a call but the trailing ref called it from the neutral zone.

At 19:13, a Maxim Shabanov shot deflected off Lee near the net and went into the net to tie the game at 3-3. The second assist went to Schaefer.

Shots: Flyers 12 (15 overall) - Islanders 13 (19 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (16 overall) - Islanders 7 (16 overall)

Third period synopsis

Early in the third period. Michkov made a couple of shifty moves to keep the puck inside the blueline. He fired a tricky shot on the net.

Heineman hit the crossbar. Dysdale and Adam Pelech traded off excellent chances. The score stayed tied at 3-3. Schaefer then had back-to-back outstanding shifts for New York. He nearly scored on the latter.

At 13:20, Michkov was called for a high-sticking double minor. The first half of the kill went well, although Heineman blasted a right-circle one-timer off the crossbar. Seeler and Juulsen combined for a clutch clear. Hathaway cleared the next New York entry. Just after the penalty expired, the Islanders iced the puck.

Shots: Flyers 5 (20 overall) - Islanders 9 (28 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (22 overall) - Islanders 9 (25 overall)

Notable:

The Flyers barely hung on to force overtime. New York turned Philly players inside out several times.

Schaefer in particular dictated the play for the Islanders. With one point in the bag, the Flyers still had a chance for the second.

Overtime synopsis

Horvat missed the net off a Schaefer feed. Foerster turned the puck over and New York kept possession.

Droiun had an open shot on Ersson. The goalie made the save but turned the puck over. The Flyers escaped.

Zegras missed the net on a 2-on-1 rush. A late Sanheim shot off a Zegras steal got blocked.

The Islanders had the better of the puck possession and chances in sudden death. Ersson was the main reason the game got to a shootout.

Shots: Flyers 1 (21 overall) - Islanders 3 (31 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 1 (23 overall) - Islanders 1 (26 overall)

Shootout synopsis

1st round: Zegras scored upstairs on the backhand (4-for-4 this season). Barzal fired a shot off the right post.

2nd round: Michkov was stopped with the glove attempting the same move Zegras did. Holmstrom scored on a west-east move just inside the right post past Ersson's outstretched skate.

3rd round: Konecny scored over the blocker after moving against the grain. Horvat was denied on his five-hole attempt to end the game.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin - Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae – Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

[Dan Vladar]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Play from ahead

For just the seventh time all season, the Flyers scored the game's first goal. They had just three shots on goal in the first period, but found the net on two. In the second period, Philly saw a three-goal lead slip away. The game went to the third period knotted.

2. Between the pipes

Ersson stepped up huge for the Flyers in overtime and especially in the shootout. He deserved the win.

3. Flyers special teams

The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play. They were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

4. Konecny vs. Horvat

Konecny had the bragging rights over his cousin by the time the game ended. Konecny scored the winner, while Horvat was stoned on the final attempt. Overall, Konecny had a rather frustrating game before the shootout. So did Horvat, although he was 12-for-17 on faceoffs. Horvat had a half-dozen shots on goal on 12 attempts. Konency did not attempt a shot.