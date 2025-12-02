Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop 5-1 Decision to Pittsburgh

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday evening. Special teams play was the big difference. The Penguins went 3-for-4 on the power play. The Flyers (1-for-7) did not capitalize on enough of their own opportunities.

Sidney Crosby (17th goal of the season) got Pittsburgh off to a 1-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, Tyson Foerster (PPG, 10th) cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play to knot the score at 1-1.] Foerster left the game with an injury shortly after the Philadelphia power play resumed.

Crosby (PPG, 18th) restored a 2-1 edge for Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh power play struck again as Bryan Rust (PPG, 8th) extended the lead to 3-1 in the latter stages of the second period. Thomas Novak (PPG, 3rd) made it 4-1 in the third period.

Former Flyers forward Kevin Hayes (2nd) added further damage in the latter stages of the third period.

Dan Vladar made 22 saves on 27 shots. Tristan Jarry stopped 28 of 29 shots.

First period synopsis

Bobby Brink had a pair of early scoring chances for the Flyers. On the first one, he received a lead pass from Emil Andrae and went around defenseman Kris Letang. At the other end, Crosby had the first shot for Pittsburgh.

Jarry made two saves as Owen Tippett led Cam York on a 2-on-1.

The Flyers went to the power play at 6:59. Blake Lizotte went off for slashing Garnet Hathaway: closer to a spear in reality. Philadelphia generated pressure near the end but didn't score.

With play back at 5-on-5, Crosby potted a Bryan Rust rebound for a 1-0 lead at 9:18. Vladar had the rebound go off his chest. The assists went to Rust and Anthony Mantha. The goal came on Pittsburgh's fifth shot of the game.

Vladar fought off traffic and stopped a shot with Rust screening. Shots on goal were now even at 8-8. On their next foray, Pittsburgh very nearly scored but Andrae swept the puck away.

Overall, there wasn't much structure or flow to the first period. It was a rather disjointed frame for both teams. The Flyers didn't manage the puck particularly well. Philly had seven turnovers: five giveaways plus two takeaways by the Penguins. Two turnovers led to Pittsburgh scoring chances.

Shots: Flyers 8 - Penguins 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Penguins 8

Notable:

Rodrigo Abols went 4-for-4 on faceoffs. Noah Cates was 1-for-6.

Brink had three of the Flyers' six shots on goal. All came within the opening six minutes of the frame.

Hathaway was credited with five hits.

Second period synopsis

Travis Konecny hit the post on a golden scoring chance. Moments later, at 3:40, Erik Karlsson tripped Konecny and went to the penalty box. The Flyers went to a 5-on-3 for 1:17 on an interference penalty drawn on Connor Clifton by Matvei Michkov at 4:23.

On a delayed Pittsburgh penalty on Letang with the Flyers still on a 5-on-3 power play, Foerster fired off a shot and scored with Michkov going to the back door at 5:36. The assists went to Konecny and Trevor Zegras.