Postgame RAV4: Flyers Down Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils, 6-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The Flyers had their biggest offensive explosion of the season in Saturday's first period. Down 1-0, they struck right back for four quick goals in succession. In the process, they set a new franchise record.

Timo Meier (PPG, 5th) got the Devils on the board first. Noah Cates (5th) quickly evened the score. Shortly thereafter, goals on three consecutive shifts by Matvei Michkov (5th), Tyson Foerster (6th) and Foerster again (7th) suddenly put the Flyers ahead, 4-1.

Bobby Brink (6th) and Nico Hischier (5th) traded off second period goals. The Flyers took a 5-2 edge to intermission.

Hischier (2nd of the game, 6th of the season) and Trevor Zegras (7th) closed out the scoring in the third period.

Dan Vladar made 32 saves on 35 shots. At the other end, Jake Allen stopped 23 of 29 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

First period synopsis

Neither team registered a shot through the first 3:20. Vladar had easy saves on the game's first two shots. Emil Andrae had the game's first legitimate scoring chance, cutting into the slot.

The Devils got the game's first power play at 6:18. Cam York went off for hooking Paul Cotter in the defensive zone. A Sean Couturier turnover to Nico Hischier caused a flurry of chances for the Devils. Finally, on New Jersey's fourth prime chance, Meier scored off a defender for a 1-0 lead at 7:37. The assists went to Jesper Bratt and Hischier.

The Flyers got the goal back at 9:00. Cates cleaned up an Egor Zamula rebound to tie the score at 1-1. Zamula pinched in and fired a quick shot on net and created the second-chance opportunity. Travis Konecny earned the secondary assist.