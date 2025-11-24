Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Third Annual Gritty Calendar Presented by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau

2026 Gritty Calendar available now at FlyersCharites.com

By Philadelphia Flyers
The highly anticipated return of the Gritty Calendar is here and is now on sale at FlyersCharities.com and on game days at the Community Corner in Section 120 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. In honor of Philadelphia’s celebrations of the United States’ 250th anniversary throughout 2026, Flyers Charities and Gritty have partnered with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) to bring to life a 12-month spread that encapsulates Philadelphia’s spirit.

“Hamilton the musical claims that New York is the greatest city in the world. I object. Philadelphia is the birthplace of America and of yours truly,” said Gritty. “I can’t think of a better way (and neither can you) to honor the birthplace of America than to dedicate my 2026 calendar to Philadelphia. The 2026 Gritty Calendar captures the true essence of Philly. The beauty, the history, the grit.”

The partnership with the PHLCVB gave the 2026 Gritty Calendar the opportunity to feature pictures at brand new locations ranging from historic sites, such as Independence Hall and Elfreth’s Alley, to iconic landmarks, such as the Philadelphia Art Museum and Eastern State Penitentiary.

“The PHLCVB is proud to support the 2026 Gritty Calendar and the incredible work of Flyers Charities,” said Gregg Caren, PHLCVB president and CEO. “Gritty has become a symbol of Philadelphia’s energy and creativity, qualities we know will shine through as the city welcomes visitors from across the world in 2026. From gathering at Lemon Hill for the Philadelphia Fan Fest to exploring the Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, these shared experiences highlight what makes Philadelphia one of a kind. Partnering on this project is a fun way for our organization to give back while celebrating the moments that connect people to our city.”

Game, set, match! August’s spread serves up a match for the ages. Flyers forward Tyson Foerster trades his hockey stick for a tennis racket to face off against Gritty on the courts of Germantown Cricket Club.

“I had a blast hitting the courts with Gritty,” said Foerster. “He had a pretty sweet backhand. The pictures turned out awesome and knowing all of proceeds from the calendar will benefit Flyers Charities makes it even better.”

With the help of the Gritty Calendar and additional fundraising efforts and events throughout the year, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $34 million back to the community. Flyers Charities creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

