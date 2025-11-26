The Flyers Way: Episode 3 Highlights

Under new head coach Rick Tocchet and his staff, there has been renewed energy and camaraderie around the Philadelphia Flyers. Episode Three of “The Flyers Way”, presented by Xfinity, profiles some of the events and the new faces who have shaped the first quarter of the 2025-26 season.

Here are four standout aspects of the episode.

1. Taking on the champs.

The Flyers play a three-game season series in 2025-26 against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Two of the three games took place in the very first week of the season. The third and final game is on November 26.

In this episode of the docuseries, the Flyers play their regular season opener on the road in Sunrise, Florida. They put up a good fight against the Panthers. Noah Cates scores the team's first goal of the season, tying the score at 1-1 in the second period. Ultimately, the Flyers sustain a 2-1 defeat.

Two games later, after gaining one point on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Flyers play their home opener against Florida. This time, Philly explodes for five goals and wins, 5-2. Team captain Sean Couturier delivers a four-point game (two goals, two assists) in front of a raucous Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd.

"We were 0-1-1 coming in. Winning this game in front of our fans gave us a lot of confidence. There was a lot of energy in the building," Couturier recalls.

2, Zegras makes an immediate impact.

Newly arrived Flyers forward Trevor Zegras has wasted little time making an impact with his skill on the ice and his personality among his teammates. The former Anaheim Duck leads the team in scoring and has brought energy and enthusiasm to the club.

Episode Three shows some of Zegras' on-ice highlights so far this season. He's not only contributed in setting up teammates and finishing plays (plus showing an elite ability to score in shootouts), he's also displayed an unexpected feistiness.

Off the ice, a mic'd up Zegras' personality shines through in this episode. He shoots pool with -- and chirps nonstop at -- close friend Jamie Drysdale. He carries on a running commentary during practice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. He exudes positive, can-do energy at critical moments on the bench.

3. Vladar stands tall in goal.

New Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar, right from the opening game in Florida, has provided the team a chance to win in the vast majority of his appearances so far. He's also gelled instantly with his teammates, including fellow netminder Samuel Ersson.

Episode Three of the docuseries depicts one of the most vital -- but not always well-understood -- relationships in hockey: that of a goaltending coach and his goalies. There is, of course, the technical aspect of coaching the net minders on technical aspects of the position. However, what's sometimes even more important is being in tune psychologically. In this episode, viewers get a rare mic'd up glimpse of Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh working with Vladar and Ersson on the ice at the start of practice.

Viewers also get to meet the affable Vladar away from the game. The cameras bring the audience along on Vladar's off-day outing with his family. A relaxed Vladar talks about how much he and his wife have enjoyed exploring the area. He also relishes the atmosphere during home game nights.

"The fans are like a seventh guy on the ice for us," Vladar says.

4. The Bernie mask.

The Flyers organization and players have dedicated the 2025-26 season to honoring the memory of the beloved and iconic Bernie Parent. This year, after every win, the players bestow their player of the game with a near-exact replica of Bernie's famous white mask with Flyers logos at the crown and temples.

Mask designer Franny Drummond walks viewers through the mask's development. He wanted it to reflect the battle-tested and instantly recognizable well-worn facets of the original mask its inspiration wore during the 1970s.

After the Flyers defeated the Panthers for their first win of the season, Couturier fittingly chose Vladar as the first to don the Bernie mask. In turn, after the Flyers earned their second victory (2-1 in overtime against Minnesota on Oct. 18), it was winning goalie Vladar's turn to select the next honoree.