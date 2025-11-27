Postgame RAV4: Foerster Caps Comeback in Florida

On Thansgiving eve, the Philadelphia Flyers earned yet another come-from-behind victory. Trailing the Florida Panthers in the second period, 2-0, the Flyers rallied for four unanswered goals to capture a 4-2 win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at Amerant Bank Arena.

The game seemed destined to head to overtime before the Flyers scored twice in the final minute of regulation. Tyson Foerster (8th goal of the season) netted the game winner with 46 seconds remaining in the third period. Subsequently, team captain Sean Couturier added an insurance goal to seal the win.

Philadelphia won the season series with the Panthers, two wins to one.

Brad Marchand (14th goal of the season) gave the Panthers a 1-0 edge less than six minutes into the first period. Ultimately, the Flyers were lucky to get out of the period down by just one goal.

Carter Verhaeghe (4th goal of the season) extended the Florida lead to 2-0 five-plus minutes into the second period. Shortly thereafter, an Emil Andrae shot (1st) got through traffic and narrowed the gap to one goal. A few minutes later, Matvei Michkov (6th) deflected an Andrae shot into the net for a 2-2 tie.

The Flyers were the better team in the third period despite low shot totals. Finally, Foerster and Couturier delivered the win in regulation.

Dan Vladar played an outstanding game in net to keep the score close before the team in front of him got rolling. He finished with 25 saves on 27 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 13 saves on 17 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-1 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

First period synopsis

The first several shifts of the game went well for the Flyers on both sides of the puck. Then things went sideways.

An Emil Andrae turnover led to a flurry of shot attempts for Florida. The Flyers survived it but Florida scored on the net shift for a 1-0 lead. Nick Seeler broke his stick on a point shot and had to desperately track back without getting a replacement stick. After a pass from Carter Verhaeghe, Marchand scored from point blank range. The other assist went to Sam Bennett at 5:20.

Noah Cates received a high-sticking minor along the boards in the defensive zone. Vladar made a couple of tough saves on chances in close. Florida made another difficult save, this time through traffic. The Flyers survived the kill. Shots were 8-5 Florida through 10 minutes.

At 15:25, Anton Lundell went off for high sticking. The Flyers went to their first power play. Philly never got set up.

Overall, the Panthers dominated about 13 minutes of play after Philly had the better of the first couple minutes. Philly struggled to deal with Florida's relentless forecheck.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Panthers 15

Faceoffs: Flyers 4 - Panthers 10

Second period synopsis

The Flyers got off to a better start in the first few shifts. The fourth line generated a good forechecking shift. However, A.J. Greer got free and went in alone on Vladar. That swung the momentum again toward Florida.

At 5:16, after Tippett had a chance at one end, Florida scored a weak-side goal at the other end. Verhaeghe scored into the open half of the net after Sam Bennett put the puck through the crease across to Verhaeghe on the other side. Ekblad got the second assist.

Sergei Bobrovsky lost his stick. He never got full control of it before an Andrae wrist shot through traffic found the net at 7:56. The assists went to Jamie Drysdale and Tippett.