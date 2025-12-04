Postgame RAV4: Flyers Rattle Sabres, 5-2

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday evening. Five different Flyers players scored one goal apiece.

Buffalo scored first on a Jason Zucker power play goal (8th). The Flyers then exploded for three goals in 59 seconds on tallies by Travis Konecny (PPG, 6th), Trevor Zegrras (PPG, 10th) and Bobby Brink (7th).

Early in the second period, Noah Cates (6th) extended the lead to 4-1. Bowen Byram (6th) reduced the Philly lead back to two goals in the middle stages of the period. Owen Tippett (9th) restored the three-goal margin a few minutes later.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves on 26 shots. Colten Ellis stopped 30 of 35 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers broke up an early 2-on-1 rush for Buffalo. At 3:20, Cam York was called for a delay of game penalty. Zucker received a Josh Doan centering pass and scored from the low slot. The assists went to Doan and Josh Norris.

At 4:38, Matvei Michkov took an unnecessary interference penalty behind the Philly net. However, the Flyers ended up with a 5-on-3 for 44 seconds when the Sabres took back-to-back minors (Tage Thompson for hooking and Connor Timmins for cross-checking).

At 7:22, Michkov fired a shot on net through a Travis Konecny screen.

With the Flyers attacking 5-on-4, Konecny threaded a power play goal from inside the left point with Owen Tippett screening. Buffalo challenged the play for goaltender interference. The challenge was not upheld. The goal counted and the Sabres were assessed a delay of game penalty at 8:26. The assists went to Michkov and Travis Sanheim.