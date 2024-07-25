Michkov Presser Focuses on Being Part of a Winner

One day after arriving in the Philadelphia area from his native Russia, top Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov spoke with members of the media via interpreter Slava Kuznetsov. Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere also addressed the press, too.

Several times during the press conference, Michkov emphasized that his main long-term goal with the Flyers is to help the team become a winner, and eventually win the Stanley Cup.

Via Kuznetsov, Michkov said his aim is to "bring young blood to the team. Put goals on the scoreboard, and help the team win night after night. Basically, help the team [in time] win the whole thing."

Michkov said he also has individual stat goals for his rookie season in the NHL. However, he will keep those ambitions to himself.

Briere added that the Flyers organization, including all of Michkov's new teammates, are excited to do everything possible to help him get acclimated to life in the NHL both on and off the ice.

Family is a vital part of helping Michkov get settled. His mother, Maria, and younger brother, Prohor, will both be coming over from Russia to stay with him during the season. Michkov has said that Matvei playing in the NHL was a shared dream with his late father, Andrey.

Michkov had a busy travel schedule to arrive in the United States. First, he went from his hometown of Perm to Moscow -- 1,240 mile one-way trip, roughly equivalent to a one-way flight from Philadelphia to Dallas. From there, he began the transcontinental travel to the eastern seaboard.

Briere and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones picked up Michkov at JFK International Airport in New York on Tuesday morning and then drove him to Voorhees.

One of the first questions Michkov asked upon arrival at the Flyers Training Center was when he'd get to skate. Michkov said at Wednesday's press conference that he skated for the first time on the training facility ice earlier that morning.

Sporting a Phillies ball cap, Michkov said one of the first off-ice activities he wants to do in Philadelphia is to attend a Phillies game. He also expressed a wish to meet the team's players. He expressed a similar wish shortly after finalizing his transfer from SKA St. Petersburg to Philadelphia.

Regardless of the language barrier, Michkov said he's been very warmly welcomed by Flyers fans. It's his hope that he will give them much to cheer about next season and beyond.

The player stated that he has not yet been contacted by Flyers head coach John Tortorella. He's very much looking forward to introducing himself to his new coach. Briere added that he believes Michkov can learn much from the veteran coach.