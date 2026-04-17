"Ignite the Orange": 2026 Flyers Playoffs Presented by Toyota Set to Begin Saturday

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the team will “Ignite the Orange” as they make their highly-anticipated return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The “Ignite the Orange” campaign marks this Flyers playoff run as an awakening, uniting the city under one goal: bringing the Stanley Cup back to Philadelphia. The Flyers also announced the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as the official presenting partner of the team’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs run. Toyota will be integrated across in-arena presence, fan activations, and social/digital content throughout the Flyers postseason campaign.

2026 Flyers Playoffs presented by Toyota will begin Saturday, April 18 on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but there will be plenty of ways for fans to rally behind the Orange and Black from home leading up to the first home game on Wednesday, April 22. Single game tickets for Flyers home playoff games are available now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

IGNITE THE CITY

Philadelphia will ignite with excitement for the Flyers return to playoffs through a variety of activations that are free and open to the public, including:

Philadelphia Skyline Lighting

Throughout the Flyers playoff run, Philadelphia Skyline will light up in Flyers orange to celebrate the kickoff to the Stanley Cup race.

Throughout the Flyers playoff run, Philadelphia Skyline will light up in Flyers orange to celebrate the kickoff to the Stanley Cup race. “Ignite the Orange” Flyers Bus Tour presented by Toyota | Monday, April 20

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia, Flyers alumni, and Gritty on a multi-town bus tour with stops in Center City, King of Prussia, Media, and ending at Stateside Live! for the official game 2 watch party. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win Flyers home game tickets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Stay tuned to Flyers and NBC Sports Philadelphia channels for further information about stops, timing, and more.

Flyers Playoffs Pep Rally at Comcast Center Plaza | Tuesday, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Flyers fans are invited to get hype for the first home playoff game at this free pep rally, which will feature appearances from Gritty, the Flyers Ice Team, and more, plus games, giveaways, and more. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win Flyers home game tickets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

FLYERS AWAY GAME WATCH PARTIES PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT AND SUPER LYTE

Stateside Live! will be the official away game watch party location of the Philadelphia Flyers. Admission is free for all fans* as the Flyers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Puck drop at 8:00 p.m.)

(Puck drop at 8:00 p.m.) Game 2: Monday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. (Puck drop at 7:00 p.m.) | Fans must reserve free tickets for watch party 2 here

Fans in attendance at Monday’s watch party will also be able to enter to win Flyers home game tickets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

\Please note: fans under 21 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for entry.*

HOME PLAYOFF GAMES AT XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

Game 3: Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m.

In celebration of the team’s first post-season appearances at Xfinity Mobile Arena, all fans in attendance at Flyers home playoff games will receive an exclusive 2026 Flyers Playoffs presented by Toyota t-shirt. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the official block party outside of East Food Hall, which will open to all fans with a ticket to the game three hours before puck drop.

Fans in attendance at home playoff games will also have the opportunity to commemorate their experience while supporting Flyers Charities by purchasing a Commemorative Ticket presented by Ticketmaster. Commemorative tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit Flyers Charities.

Fans will also be able to enjoy playoff-exclusive food and beverage offerings, including:

THE HAT TRICK CHALLENGE | Section 124

3 Cheesesteaks and 3 Fries (in 3 periods)

Make it a power play with two 24oz domestic beers

BOY AQUARIUM COCKTAIL | East Food Hall

Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Sprite, Mango Boba, Swedish Fish

RETAIL

Official 2026 Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs merchandise will be available for purchase at Xfinity Mobile Arena throughout the run. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of additional OutPhitters store hours Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 11th St OutPhitters. On home gamedays, Fans can also shop three hours before puck drop at 11th St OutPhitters and Threads.

FLYERS CHARITIES AUCTION

Flyers Charities will host a special playoffs auction, giving fans the opportunity to bid on tickets, a signed Martone jersey, and other memorabilia while furthering Flyers Charities’ missions of growing the game of hockey and supporting families impacted by Cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. The auction is open now through Tuesday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. on FlyersCharities.com.

Single game tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 are available now here.

Gain immediate access to ALL home games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs by purchasing a 2026-27 season ticket membership. Click here to request info.