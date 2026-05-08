Postgame RAV4: Special Teams Cost Philly Heavily in Game Three

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinal. The Flyers trail the series, three games to zero.

Shot attempts in the first period favored the Hurricanes, 29-12, but Philly had multiple good looks, including a hit post and a puck that got swept away from the goal line. Carolina's Eric Staal (PPG, 1st goal of the playoffs) converted a favorable bounce off the end boards into a goal.

That was the difference after Philly's first power play stalled the momentum the Flyers took into it. In the second period, special teams once again loomed large to the Flyers' detriment.

Trevor Zegras (2nd) tied the game on a delayed Carolina penalty. Later, however, Jalen Chatfield tallied a shorthanded goal (1st) to restore the lead.

In the third period, a 4-on-3 power play goal by Andrei Svechnikov (1st) and a breakaway Nikolaj Ehlers goal (2nd) turned the game into a 4-1 Carolina lead.

Special teams bit the Flyers again early in the third period. A 4-on-3 power play goal by Andrei Svechnikov (1st) opened a 3-1 lead.

Dan Vladar made 25 saves on 29 shots. Frederik Andersen stopped 18 of 19 shots for Carolina.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers generated a point shot with traffic in front on the game's first shift off a setup from Sean Couturier. Going the other way, Jalen Chatfield had a shot. The first Philly scoring chance was a Konency shot in transition that missed the net.

On another transition play, Porter Martone hit the post off a feed from Trevor Zegras. Through a Canes' icing at 5:49, shots were 2-1 Canes after a redirect by Carl Grundstrom.

Tyson Foerter drove toward the net with the puck on a near play. At 8:29, Alex Bump was taken down as he cut in from the right circle. There was no call.

Bump had a great chance near the net off a pass from Martone. Andersen made an excellent save.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 13:34. Sean Walker went off for interference as Philly attempted to forecheck. Couturier lost the first faceoff and the Flyes struggled to gain re-entry. The Flyers had no shots or scoring chances over the two minutes.

After a Flyers icing. Carolina won a faceoff. Vladar denied a quick shot at 16:05.

Couturier was called for a defensive zone tripping minor at 16:35.On a broken play, the Canes scored first. After the puck caromed off the end boards, Staal knocked it in as it came out. The assists went to Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbere at 17:27.

The Flyers nearly got the goal right back. Jaccob Slavin saved a goal, sweeping the puck off the goal off the goal line as Rasmus Ristolainen's shot trickled past Andersen.

Jackson Blake went off for slashing at 19:24 . The call was evened right up at 19:42 on an interference penalty on Jamie Drysdale.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Hurricanes 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Hurricanes 8

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On a delayed Carolina penalty, the Flyers knotted the score at 2:31. Zegras was Johnny-on-the-spot skating to the post as the puck bounced to him in a scrum. The assists went to Emil Andrae for the original puck at the net and Martone for making the initial play.